Hindustan Times via Getty Images Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami appear at NM joshi marg police station on May 3.

In the ongoing investigation into the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation scam, the crime branch of Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested two former employees of Hansa research agency, an official told PTI.

The Central Bureau of Investigation also registered a fresh FIR in the TRP manipulation against ‘unknown accused’ after recommendation by the Uttar Pradesh government, The Print reported.

The case, the report added, is based on a complaint by Kamal Sharma, a regional director in an advertising company. Sharma alleged that he “came to know of unknown persons tampering (with) TRPs and carrying out manipulations”.

After the Mumbai Police FIR, this is the second FIR to be filed in the case.

Officials told PTI that the case was earlier registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow and was handed over to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Ex-cop moves court against Goswami

Former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Iqbal Shaikh filed a suit before the city civil court on Tuesday seeking to restrain Republic TV and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami from airing any content related to the FIR registered by Mumbai police in the TRP scam, LiveLaw reported.

The suit, filed through advocate Abha Singh, stated that Republic TV and R Bharat have launched a “smear campaign” against the Mumbai police.

Shaikh also sought Rs 5 lakh as damages for causing mental agony and loss of reputation to the Mumbai Police, according to The Hindu.

Mumbai Police has claimed to have busted a TRP manipulation racket involving Republic TV and two Marathi channels.

Issue summons to Goswami if he is proposed to be addressed as accused: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on Monday said if the Mumbai Police crime branch proposes to arraign Goswami in the case, it should first issue summons to him as was done for eight others in the case.

A division bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik said Goswami shall appear before the police and cooperate with the investigation if such a summons is issued.

The court also directed police to submit for its perusal investigation papers pertaining to the case in a sealed cover by 5 November when it would hear the matter.

“The FIR is not an encyclopedia. We would like to peruse the investigation papers and see what probe has been done from today till the next date of hearing,” the court said.

The court was hearing a petition filed by ARG Outlier Media Pvt Ltd, which owns Republic TV, and Goswami seeking to quash the FIR lodged on 6 October.