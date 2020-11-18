Election Updates: Trump Continues To Claim He Won (He Didn't)

President Donald Trump tweeted several times over the weekend that he “won the election,” despite the fact that he lost.
Trump also keeps pushing baseless claims of voter fraud more than one week after President-elect Joe Biden was projected the winner of the 2020 election.
Several world leaders congratulated Biden on his win, and several GOP lawmakers have called him the president-elect. But some Republicans have echoed Trump’s rhetoric, floating the idea that Trump still has a chance at a second term in office.
