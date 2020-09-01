MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images

Donald Trump has defended the 17-year-old Trump supporter who shot and killed two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week.

Speaking at a White House coronavirus update, Trump called Kyle Rittenhouse’s attack at a Black Lives Matter demonstration, held days after Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black father, an “interesting situation”.

“He was trying to get away from them, I guess ... and he fell,” Trump claimed, citing videos of the Rittenhouse attack. “And then they very violently attacked him.”

Then the US president claimed that the teenager with a semiautomatic rifle “probably would’ve been killed.”

“He was in very big trouble. He probably would’ve been killed, but it’s under investigation,” Trump said.

The president also blamed the civil unrest on “left-wing political violence”.