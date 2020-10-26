This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
'60 Minutes' Reveals What Was Really In That Giant Trump Health Care Plan Book

Spoiler alert: It's not what the White House said it was.

At least it wasn’t blank.

Footage aired on Sunday night’s “60 Minutes” showed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany ceremoniously giving reporter Lesley Stahl a massive book that she said contained the health care plan US President Donald Trump has been promising for more than five years ― since he first launched his campaign.

But after reviewing the book, Stahl said it didn’t actually include Trump’s “comprehensive health plan”:

Trump left in the middle of his “60Minutes” interview because he didn’t like some of the questions Stahl asked.

“You brought up a lot of subjects that were inappropriately brought up,” he said, then scolded her for saying there would be tough questions.

“That’s no way to talk,” he said and walked out.

