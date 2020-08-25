'Ullu' Trended In India For The Funniest Reason

Getty/Screenshot L-R: Donald Trump, Tomi Lahren

Former TV host Tomi Lahren’s use of the word ‘ullu’ in praise of US president Donald Trump had people on Twitter in splits on Tuesday.

Lahren, a Trump supporter, posted a video thanking her fans in India for supporting the ‘Make America Great Again’ and ‘Keep American Great’ agenda, which are campaign slogans used by Trump in 2016 and 2020 respectively.

In her video, Lahren called Trump “wise as an owl” or ”as you guys would say in Hindi, which I hope I’m pronouncing this right, President Trump is wise like an ‘ullu’”.

Well, pronunciation was not what Lahren needed to worry about with that comment. Even Trump critics agreed with Lahren’s description of the US president, if not its sentiment.

Here’s what people said:

Umm. Who's gonna tell her?



[for the uninitiated, in Hindi/Punjabi an owl (ullu) is not often associated with wisdom but the opposite. "Ullu ka pattha" = an insult] https://t.co/4Owmh6zcvo — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) August 25, 2020

I can't 😂



"President trump is wise like an ullu"



In hindi ullu means owl but used as an insult to consider someone a fool



We all can agree with tomi that Trump is an Ullu 😂🦉 pic.twitter.com/4IzdTBXQYr — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) August 25, 2020

Lol, Tomi Lahren thanks her “fans in India” for helping make *America* great again.



She says Trump is “wise like an owl,” and then tries to translate the phrase, not knowing that the word owl (“ullu”) is actually an insult in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu.pic.twitter.com/QAsR2V08wF — Arif Rafiq (@ArifCRafiq) August 25, 2020

Gives the line, "Har shaakh pe ullu..." a whole new meaning, no? — Omair Ahmad (@OmairTAhmad) August 25, 2020

“President Trump is wise like an ullu” 🤣 haan ji https://t.co/XY0JsTs8lj — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) August 25, 2020

That's why cultural studies are important 😂 https://t.co/f4MaRJI31l — Farees Rahman (@fareesrahman) August 25, 2020

Ullu? Yea, sounds about right. https://t.co/2yLigUhS3U — Sonal Hayat Singh (@SonalHayat) August 25, 2020