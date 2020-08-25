This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
'Ullu' Trended In India For The Funniest Reason

Pronunciation is not what Tomi Lahren needed to worry about with that comment about Donald Trump.
L-R: Donald Trump, Tomi Lahren

Former TV host Tomi Lahren’s use of the word ‘ullu’ in praise of US president Donald Trump had people on Twitter in splits on Tuesday.

Lahren, a Trump supporter, posted a video thanking her fans in India for supporting the ‘Make America Great Again’ and ‘Keep American Great’ agenda, which are campaign slogans used by Trump in 2016 and 2020 respectively.

In her video, Lahren called Trump “wise as an owl” or ”as you guys would say in Hindi, which I hope I’m pronouncing this right, President Trump is wise like an ‘ullu’”.

Well, pronunciation was not what Lahren needed to worry about with that comment. Even Trump critics agreed with Lahren’s description of the US president, if not its sentiment.

Here’s what people said:

