This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
News

Trump Pleads With Women: 'Please Like Me.' Women Fire Back: 'No Way.'

Trump's rally request is not getting the answer he was hoping for.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday begged for suburban women’s support during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

“Suburban women, would you please like me? Please. Please,” he said. “I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?”

Polls show Trump’s numbers plunging in the suburbs, especially among women. That’s prompted him to repeatedly claim he “saved” the suburbs by scrapping rules that made it easier to build low-income housing. Critics call the comments a racist dog whistle ― a not-so-subtle vow to keep people of color out of the suburbs.

Women ― suburban and otherwise ― were quick to fire back at Trump on Twitter:

We want to know what you’re hearing on the ground from the candidates. If you get any interesting ― or suspicious! ― campaign mailers, robocalls or hear anything else you think we should know about, email us at scoops@huffpost.com

Suggest a correction
donald trumpworldunited statesUS elections 2020
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.