Twitter Reminds Us Of All The Things PM Modi Did Not Mention In His Independence Day Speech

HuffPost India .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on India’s 74th Independence Day, his 7th I-day speech in a row. Wearing his signature turban, he stood on the ramparts of Red Fort in Delhi addressing a muted gathering, thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Modi, in his speech, praised the Indian democracy, the people of the country and the work that his government has done. He said that India was ready to mass produce a Covid-19 vaccine, and spoke of a self-sufficient country that gives jobs to the poorest of poor labourers in the country.

Prime Minister Modi also said its government had given 5 crore women sanitary pads for Re 1.

He spoke of the freedom fighters because of whom the country gained independence from colonial rule. Modi said that India had given fitting replies to everyone who challenged India — from the LAC to LOC.

But what he did not mention was the way in which his government has cracked down on free speech putting scores of activists — from Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal to Anand Teltumbde, Vernon Gonsalves and Sudha Bharadwaj — in jail using draconian laws like the UAPA and NSA. There was no mention of why politicians such as former Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti were still in detention.

Many took to Twitter and questioned Modi’s idea of India. Here are some tweets that talk about why in a democracy like India, perhaps true freedom has not been achieved.

India, the largest democracy in the world, celebrates it's 74th independence day tomorrow, keeping it's activists & poets in jail, lynching it's innocent civilians in the name of religion & food they eat, locking down an entire state, and letting the criminals roam around free! — Suvarna Haridas (@Suvarna_haridas) August 14, 2020

This Independence Day, don’t take comfort in the past. The idea of India for which the freedom fighters fought is rubble. The dreams of the revolutionaries are dust. We could let the delusions of grandeur linger. Or we could do the hard work of reimagining and rebuilding India. pic.twitter.com/HGODctX1ZW — Deepanjana (@dpanjana) August 15, 2020

Dr Kafeel Khan's NSA charge extended by another three months. Happy Independence Day, India? — Asmita Nandy (@NandyAsmita) August 14, 2020

Another #IndependenceDay.

With every voices of dissent suppressed & incarcerated, enslaved media glorifying the state, the freedom forefathers won for our country is at stake with people who have no history of participation in the freedom struggle ruling us.#FreedomFromFascism — Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) August 15, 2020

Come see the blood through the streets,

Come see

The blood through the streets

Come see the blood

Through the streets!#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/zTicejQPm2 — Comrade Arayi (@JithinArai) August 15, 2020

Free Sanjiv Bhat. Free Kafeel Khan. Release everyone booked under UAPA. Repeal AFSPA, CAA and NRC. Restore normalcy in Kashmir. Then maybe we can call this independence day. — Jayaprakash Satyamurthy (@flightofsand) August 15, 2020

Journalists get jailed for reporting critically of the govt.



Lawyers get contempt of court for criticising the judiciary.



Citizens face UAPA for dissenting.



India is a democracy. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) August 14, 2020

How can India celebrate Independence, when lots of our activists, students, social workers, were in jail for raising their voice against the govt. Kashmiri's still not have complete freedom, elected leaders are under detention, etc..#IndependenceDayIndia — Fayez Ameer (@fayezameerk) August 14, 2020

On the eve of the country's 73rd year of Independence,

scores of rights activists and government critics will be in jail for bravely defending the Constitution of India. Numerous other human rights defenders are at risk of arrest in the coming days, weeks & months. — Suchitra Vijayan (@suchitrav) August 14, 2020

This Independence Day, remember the Kashmiris still in jail, the activists and still being harassed, remember the SC declaring that its above criticism, remember Gauri Lankesh who was shot dead in a free country.



Remember the idea on which India was built, and fight for it. — Agastya (@AgastyaRana_) August 14, 2020

Kashmir is still cut off.Activists are in jail.People are polarized and lynched based on religion, caste, clothes and what not.Pandemic is soaring, Public health system is in rut.Students are dropping out of schools as digital India remains a dream.



Happy Independence day! — ലക്ഷ്മി (@thehermitcoffee) August 14, 2020