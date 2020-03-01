This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
Twitter Can't Keep Calm After Ravindra Jadeja's 'Epic' Catch To Dismiss Neil Wagner

"I didn’t even realise when I took the catch," Jadeja said during the tea break.

Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday took a brilliant catch to dismiss Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Christchurch.

He took a one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket to end the ninth wicket partnership of 51 runs between Kyle Jamieson and Wagner.

“I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn’t expect the ball to come at that pace. It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn’t even realise when I took the catch,” Jadeja said during the tea break, according to IANS.

Twitter could not keep calm after this stunning catch.

