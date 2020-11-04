'Kashmir, North East Not Part Of India?' Twitter Users Shred Trump Jr's Bizarre Electoral Map

Twitter A screenshot of Donald Trump Jr's tweet.

Donald Trump Jr on Wednesday took to Twitter to tweet an electoral map of the world as votes were being counted for the US Elections 2020.

Known for his gaffes, this time was no different. According to his map, India was in blue, one of the only few countries which he claimed did not support his father Donald Trump.

Other such countries included Mexico, China and Sri Lanka.

But according to his map Kashmir and northeastern parts of India are not part of India.

Since Sri Lanka was in blue, people wondered if he thought Sri Lanka was a part of India.

The map became an object of ridicule, with people pointing out discrepancies in the map, and there were many!

💢Donald Trump Jr. Tweeted A World Map That Made Absolutely No Sense



-South Sudan isn't on it

-Croatia is left blank

-the Black Sea is shaded red

-Sri Lanka isn't part of India

-Cuba isn't the only communist country

-it gives ALL of Kashmir to Pakistanhttps://t.co/ADL2FBdFvs pic.twitter.com/olrSDrkqng — George Mastropavlos (@g_mastropavlos) November 3, 2020

Imagine being so small and desperate that you try and belittle Mexican-Americans and Indian-Americans on election day. — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) November 3, 2020

Don't read too much into it, according to this map, Black Sea is a country! 🤦‍♂️ — Suraj Kaul ☀️ (@iamsurajkaul) November 3, 2020

And entire antartica supports Republicans😂 — Seb Chatundar🐺 (@heyy_seb) November 3, 2020

Forget Kashmir, even north-east is a different country — Shubhangi (@Shubhangi_29) November 3, 2020

Also Arunachal Pradesh🤦🏽‍♀️ — Shubhangi (@Shubhangi_29) November 3, 2020

Are we not boycotting Donald Trump jr. And USA for attacking Indian sovereignty alienating kashmir and north east states from the Indian map?



What happened to the boycott gang? — Toshan Chandrakar (@idealtoshan) November 3, 2020