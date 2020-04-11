UK Coronavirus Deaths Increase 917 In 24 Hours To 9,875

Justin Setterfield via Getty Images The latest figures represent the 24-hour period prior to 5pm on Friday.

The number of people who have died in UK hospitals after contracting coronavirus has risen to 9,875 – an increase of 917 over 24 hours.

The figures cover the period up to 5pm on Friday, but the true number of deaths may be significantly different. Here’s a quick primer on what all the different numbers mean and how to understand them.

Meanwhile, as of 9 am on Saturday, 269,598 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 78,991 coming back positive.

As of 9am 11 April, 334,974 tests have concluded, with 18,091 tests on 10 April.



269,598 people have been tested of which 78,991 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 10 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 9,875 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/c0Bqs0JeUC — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 11, 2020

NHS England said on Saturday a further 823 people have died in hospital in England after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total deaths there to 8,937.