UK Coronavirus Deaths Increase 917 In 24 Hours To 9,875

The number of people who have died in UK hospitals after contracting coronavirus has risen to 9,875 – an increase of 917 over 24 hours.
The figures cover the period up to 5pm on Friday, but the true number of deaths may be significantly different. Here’s a quick primer on what all the different numbers mean and how to understand them.
Meanwhile, as of 9 am on Saturday, 269,598 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 78,991 coming back positive.
NHS England said on Saturday a further 823 people have died in hospital in England after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total deaths there to 8,937.
Patients were aged between 11 and 102 years old and 33 of the 823 patients (aged between 29 and 94 years old) had no known underlying health condition.