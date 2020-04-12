UK Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 710 In 24 Hours To 10,538

Justin Setterfield via Getty Images The latest figures were published on Sunday.

More than 10,000 people have now died in hospitals in England, Scotland, and Wales after contracting coronavirus, with the total rising by 710 in 24 hours.

The increase consists of 657 in England, 24 in Scotland, 18 in Wales, and 11 in Northern Ireland.

UK-wide figures from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) are yet to be published, so the data are taken from each nation’s individual reporting.