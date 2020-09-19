UK Records More Than 4,000 Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since May

The UK has recorded more than 4,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time since May.

Government data published on Friday revealed that 4,322 cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, bringing the UK’s total to 381,614.

The last time daily cases exceeded 4,000 was more than four months ago on May 8, when the positive coronavirus test results of 4,649 people were added to the UK’s infection tally.

The jump in cases recorded on Friday comes amid a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks, which has seen the government limit social interactions to a maximum of six people in England.

There has also been a slight rise in the number of people being admitted to hospital, which was above 1,000 on Friday for the first time in more than a month.

Meanwhile, government figures reveal there were 127 people on ventilators as of Thursday. However, despite the steady increase in infections, deaths from coronavirus remain comparatively low, with the deaths of 27 people reported on Friday.

On May 8, when cases last breached the 4,000 mark, the deaths of 579 people were recorded by the government.

UK Prime minister Boris Johnson has warned that the government is prepared to take “tough” action to curb a second surge in coronavirus cases and “protect” Christmas from extensive restrictions.