StandWithUmarKhalid: Twitter Users Demand Justice For Umar Khalid After His Arrest

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Umar Khalid addresses the audience during the Young India March, a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Delhi Riots at Jantar Mantar on March 3, 2020.

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested on Sunday by the Delhi police for allegedly “conspiring” in the Delhi riots, which took place in the last week of February.

He was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Reports said his phone was also seized by the Delhi police.

NDTV quoted a member of the collective United Against Hate, of which Khalid is a part, as saying, “After 11 hours of interrogation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Umar Khalid as a conspirator in the Delhi Riots case. The fairy tale narrative that DP (Delhi Police) has been spinning and criminalising protests in the garb of investigating riots, finds yet another victim.”

Khalid is one of the many people who have protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to have been summoned or arrested in connection with the Delhi riots, in which more than 50 people, mostly Muslims, were killed.

Khalid’s arrest comes after the Delhi police also named CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, economist Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav in a supplementary chargesheet in relation to the Delhi riots.

As news of Khalid’s arrest broke, people began to tweet with the hashtag #StandWithUmarKhalid. By Monday afternoon, the hashtag had been used more than 180,000 times.

"We will react to hate with love.

When they threaten to hit us, we will hold the tricolour flag. If they shoot us, we will embrace the Constitution.



If they jail us, we will walk in singing Saare Jahan Se Achcha Hindustan Hamara." #StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/TNf6FQKOau — Natasha Badhwar (@natashabadhwar) September 14, 2020

Umar Khalid in his ‘speech’ on the basis of which he is being framed talked about responding with peace and non-violence. Dr. Kafeel Khan speech talked about integrity and unity of the country. Keep this in mind and remember why they are being punished. #StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/tWVpsLZQwk — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) September 14, 2020

Another Witch Hunt

Now Umar Khalid



If we don't raise our voice against injustice we should feel ashamed of ourselves..



By the way where is goondi Komal Sharma ?

Scrap UAPA...

#StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/yV8pe7r0Us — SYED ZAIN ALY (@zainaly_) September 14, 2020

By arresting @UmarKhalidJNU, this regime wants to send a signal to those who stand against it.

Delhi Police is only scripting what the BJP government is directing

The Delhi Police is not investigating a conspiracy, the investigation itself is a conspiracy#StandWithUmarKhalid — We The People of India (@ThePeopleOfIN) September 13, 2020

Goli maaro gang is roaming freely.



Komal Sharma maintaining physical distancing from Delhi police ever since the JNU attack.



But #UmarKhalid, and many more law abiding activists are arrested.



This country has become Jungle Raj @ProfNoorul #StandWithUmarKhalid pic.twitter.com/bknH8l6mqK — भारती मीणा 🦜 (@FOUNDERofMMES) September 14, 2020

I not surprised @DelhiPolice? Does the country need newer distraction from Covid , Economy &China ? Or is it because the Bihar election are round the corner .

The Arrest of @UmarKhalidJNU

is a mockery of democracy #StandWithUmarKhalid . #ReleaseUmarKhalid https://t.co/1bhDhQIh9r — Onir (@IamOnir) September 14, 2020

Raise your voice against injustice whenever you see it or else there will be no one left to raise their voice for you. #StandWithUmarKhalid#FreeUmarKhalid — Waqar Jamil (@The_WaqarJamil) September 14, 2020