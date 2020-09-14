Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid's Arrest Under UAPA Condemned By Activists, Academics, Lawyers

SOPA Images via Getty Images JNU former student and social activist Umar Khalid

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid was arrested late on Sunday night under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots.

According to The Wire, Khalid has also been charged with sedition and 18 other sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and attempt to murder.

The arrest came a day after Delhi Police named CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, economist Jayati Ghosh and Delhi University professor Apoorvanand in a supplementary charge sheet in the February riots cases, accusing them of provoking and mobilising anti-CAA protesters.

Khalid was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi police on Sunday after 11 hours of interrogation and will be produced before a Delhi court on Monday, the Press Trust of India reported. He had been questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for a few of hours on September 2 in connection with the riots.

In April this year, Khalid had been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in another case related to the riots. He was accused of instigating the violence by allegedly making provocative speeches.

The Wire’s report says allegations against Khalid were first aired on social media by Bharatiya Janata Party workers when they circulated an edited clip of a speech he delivered in Amravati, Maharashtra on February 17.

Khalid’s lawyer Trideep Pais had told the Indian Express on Saturday that the allegations against Khalid were “completely false, fabricated and procured illegally through duress”.

Within hours of his arrest, academics, lawyers and rights activists released a statement the Delhi Police action as a “witch hunt”.

“With deep anguish we have no doubt in saying that this investigation is not about the violence in February 2020 in the national capital, but on the completely peaceful and democratic protests across the country against the unconstitutional CAA,” the statement said.

The signatories to the statement are Ravi Kiran Jain and V. Suresh of the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties, lawyers Mihir Desai and N.D. Pancholi, academics Satish Deshpande, Mary John, Apoorvanand, Nandini Sundar and Shuddhabrata Sengupta, and rights activists Aakar Patel, Harsh Mander, Farah Naqvi and Biraj Patnaik.

“It is very significant that of the 20 arrested, 19 are under the age of 31. Of which 17 have been charged under the draconian UAPA and have been imprisoned on charges of a conspiracy for the Delhi violence whereas those who actually instigated and participated in the violence has not been touched. Of the ones incarcerated, five are women, except for one all are also students,” their statement said, The Wire quoted.

Many others condemned the arrest and expressed solidarity with Khalid:

Umar Khalid's arrest by Delhi police after naming Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh& Apoorvanand, leaves no doubt at all about the malafide nature of it's investigation into Delhi riots. It's a conspiracy by the police to frame peaceful activists in the guise of Investigation — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 14, 2020

Remember yesterday the @DelhiPolice was trying to claim it wasn't accusing/arresting activists based on "disclosure statements"? Well, they were lying. @UmarKhalidJNU, a fine young activist defending India's democracy, has been arrested under UAPA, sedition etc. Shame! — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) September 14, 2020

Delhi Police special cell arrested Umar Khalid late at night after hours of interrogation. He had already shown how witnesses were being coerced to give false statements to frame him. He stood for democracy and constitution. Speak before it is too late. #StandWithUmarKhalid — Kawalpreet Kaur (@kawalpreetdu) September 13, 2020

#StandWithUmarKhalid

He's a youth a country should be proud of - idealistic, progressive, brave. We spoke together in anti-CAA protests: he spoke always of non-violence & Gandhi. Today he's arrested under draconian UAPA on trumped up charges of conspiracy.

Cry out, my country https://t.co/cvS7ysd5Ls — Harsh Mander (@harsh_mander) September 13, 2020

It's crystal clear that the arrest of @UmarKhalidJNU has nothing to do with investigating riots, and everything to do with abuse of State power.



This extends to people cheering it: they too know full well that they're cheering the use of State power to jail political opponents. — Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88) September 13, 2020

On Saturday, Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh and Apoorvanand were named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by Delhi Police based on the statements of the three students ― women’s collective Pinjra Tod members and JNU students Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, and Gulfisha Fathima of Jamia Milia Islamia, PTI reported. All three face charges under various sections of the UAPA.

Reacting to the charge sheet, Yechury hit out at the government through a series of tweets. “The Delhi Police is under the Centre and the Home Ministry. Its illegitimate, illegal actions are a direct outcome of the politics of BJP’s top leadership. They are scared of legitimate peaceful protests by mainstream political parties & are misusing state power to target the Opposition,” he said.

In another tweet, Yechury questioned as to why the hate speeches made during the riots were not investigated. “There is a video of poisonous speeches, why are they not being processed? Because the government has ordered that the opposition be wrapped up, either way. This is the real face, character, tricks and thinking of Modi and BJP. There will be opposition,” he said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it was investigating the role of all individuals who allegedly took part in the riots and were part of a larger conspiracy in organising violence in the northeast Delhi and inciting communal passion and hatred amongst communities, an official statement stated.

According to the force, the Delhi Police has registered 751 FIRs in connection with communal riots.