This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.
News

Unimaginable For Me That I'm Not There Today: Raina Extends Best Wishes To CSK

The southpaw, who has been outstanding for the side, said he might even fly back to Dubai to rejoin CSK.
By Press Trust of India
In this photograph taken on August 14, 2020, former Captain of Indian cricket team and Captain of Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), arrives from Ranchi at Birsa Munda International Airport ahead of a training session for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), in Chennai.
In this photograph taken on August 14, 2020, former Captain of Indian cricket team and Captain of Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), arrives from Ranchi at Birsa Munda International Airport ahead of a training session for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), in Chennai.

Suresh Raina, who pulled out from the IPL, extended his best wishes to Chennai Super Kings ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, adding that it was “unimaginable” that he is not with the team.

Raina had unexpectedly pulled out of the tournament after travelling to Dubai with the CSK contingent. The former India cricketer, who announced his international retirement alongside Mahenra Singh Dhoni on August 15, later revealed he pulled out to be with his family.

The southpaw, who has been outstanding for the side, said he might even fly back to Dubai to rejoin CSK.

Moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of the world’s biggest T20 league will be played across the three venues of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Suggest a correction
cricketchennaiMS DhoniiplUAE
This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost India, which closed in 2020. Some features are no longer enabled. If you have questions or concerns about this article, please contact indiasupport@huffpost.com.