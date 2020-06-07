Unlock 1.0: As COVID-19 Cases Rise In Delhi, Religious Places Take Cautious Steps Before Reopening

The India Today Group via Getty Images INDIA - MARCH 27: Chattarpur Temple at Chattarpur Enclave, New Delhi. (Photo by Vivek Singh/The The India Today Group via Getty Images)

New Delhi—Having sanitised their premises and equipped with measures to implement social distancing norms, places of worship in Delhi are ready to throw their doors open to the faithful from Monday after remaining closed for nearly two and a half months due to the lockdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the surge here in cases of coronavirus infection, various steps have been taken by the heads and management bodies of prominent shrines in the city that draw huge numbers of devotees, such as setting up sanitisation tunnels, prohibiting prasad distribution and floral offerings, using thermal guns to measure body temperatures, removing carpets and promoting the use of the Aarogya Setu app.

The Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said all the safety measures have been taken at the historical mosque that will reopen on Monday. He, however, said the government should reconsider its decision to open religious places as COVID-19 cases are fast increasing in Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said religious places are allowed to open from Monday.

Bukhari said people have been advised to perform wuzu (ablutions) at home before coming to offer namaz at Jama Masjid. The hauz (water tank) in the mosque compound has been emptied, carpets used for namaz have been removed, people will bring their own mats and to maintain social distancing floor markings have been made so that there is adequate space between rows of people, he said.

The elderly, children and the ailing will not be allowed inside as per the government’s guidelines, Bukhari added.

At the Chhatarpur temple, a sanitisation tunnel has been set up and the numbers of devotees will be regulated to maintain social distancing as it opens on Monday



”We are ensuring hourly sanitisation of items like railings that are frequently touched besides provisioning ample hand sanitisers and hand wash facilities for devotees. The number of people will be regulated so that at a given time not more than five people are in the sanctum ” said Kishor Chawla, CEO of the Chhatarpur temple complex.



Prasad, flowers and other items of rituals will be banned. Thermal guns will be used to screen people and any suspected coronavirus infected person will be referred to the health authorities, he said.