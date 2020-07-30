Unlock 3.0 Guidelines: What You Need To Know

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Representative image.

In an order on Wednesday evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared reopening of several public places, but only those outside of containment zones.

The order said that the lockdown in containment zones will be extended till August 31. The order said that only essential services will be allowed inside containment zones.

The MHA order said that from August 5, several places like gyms can reopen in areas outside containment zones.

Here is what you need to know:

— The night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am has been lifted.

— Gyms and yoga institutes can now reopen

— International air travel of passengers will also be allowed

What is still shut?

— Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will be shut till August 31.

— Cinema halls, bars, swimming pools, theatres, auditoriums, and assembly halls will also remain shut.

— Metro rails across cities will remain shut

— Social, political, sports, academic, religious gatherings are still prohibited.

The MHA order said that dates for opening these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation.

Independence Day functions, the order said, will be allowed with social distancing and by following other health protocols. It also suggested “at home” celebrations.