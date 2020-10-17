UP Man Dies By Suicide Allegedly After Losing His Job

Hindustan Times via Getty Images NEW DELHI, INDIA - SEPTEMBER 17: NSUI activists stalled Pakoda Shop to protest on PN Modi birthday at Youth Congress office on September 17, 2020 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Mohd Zakir/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Aligarh (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh after he lost his job in a private firm amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said on Saturday.

Vijnesh Yadav of Labheda village in the Dadon police station area returned home a few days ago after he lost his job in Ghaziabad and failed to find a new employment, the police.

He allegedly consumed poison Thursday night. His family members took him to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital where he died on Friday.