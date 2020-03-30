UP In Spotlight Again, This Time For Hosing Migrant Workers With Chemical Spray

Screenshot from video Migrant workers returning to Bareilly being sprayed with chemicals.

Thousands of migrant workers across the country have been walking home to their villages without food and water after the government imposed a 21-day coronavirus lockdown with barely any notice. Multiple news reports and videos have revealed how, in addition to the hunger, thirst and exhaustion of the journey, they have been subjected to inhuman treatment by many law enforcement officials.

Just last week, the Badaun police chief had to issue an apology after a video showing a policeman making migrant workers crawl on the road went viral. This week, Uttar Pradesh is once again under the spotlight, this time for hosing migrant workers with a noxious chemical spray before they entered Bareilly.

The video—shared by a Times of India journalist on Twitter and retweeted by thousands of people—shows many workers squatting while people in hazmat suits spray them with a chemical solution. This, it was revealed later, was a mixture meant to clean buses, and not meant for human beings at all.

The Bareilly district magistrate said that the municipal corporation and the fire brigade were instructed to sanitise buses, but the overzealous officers doused the workers with the solution.

Responding to the video, the Bareilly District Magistrate said, “This video has been investigated, the affected people are being treated under the direction of the CMO. The team of Bareilly Municipal Corporation and fire brigade were given instructions to sanitise buses, but they did this because of being overzealous. Instructions have been given to take action against the concerned.”

इस वीडियो की पड़ताल की गई, प्रभावित लोगों का सीएमओ के निर्देशन में उपचार किया जा रहा है। बरेली नगर निगम एवं फायर ब्रिगेड की टीम को बसों को सैनेटाइज़ करने के निर्देश थे, पर अति सक्रियता के चलते उन्होंने ऐसा कर दिया। सम्बंधित के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। https://t.co/y8TmuCNyu5 — District Magistrate (@dmbareilly) March 30, 2020

The chief fire officer from Bareilly district said that they were using sodium hypochlorite—or, in other words, bleach. He also claimed that people walking home or waiting for buses may have come in the way of the sanitising fog.

More bizzare stuff on the story of migrants sprayed with disinfectant in Bareilly .This is the district’s fire officer - he says ‘chemical’ used as disinfectant was only meant for metal and other surfaces and not human beings.Then says it seems people got sprayed inadvertently ! pic.twitter.com/Dm6Qo9q45P — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) March 30, 2020

As the video went viral, people on social media pointed out that this practice of forcibly spraying people was not done in airports, trains stations or bus terminals in India. Twitter users wondered why only the hapless migrant workers were being subjected to this.

Here’s what people said:

So some people are suggesting it is NOT chemical solution but soap and water. Really? Or maybe just water which is why the guys spraying are wearing raincoats.

Maybe we should have sprayed same water on international arrivals at all airports. https://t.co/Nhx4CrjCAH — Rema Nagarajan (@RemaNagarajan) March 30, 2020

How many international travellers were given chemical baths by immigration authorities upon arrival in India? https://t.co/B07KVaiTrT — अंशुल (@Ghair_Kanooni) March 30, 2020

This is nothing but class discrimination. #migrantworkers treated as parasites. Chemical bath showered upon them upon entering Bareilly. Was the same treatment meted to foreign returns!? #lockdown #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/Tx4mfzLEV8 — Shantasree Sarkar (@sarkarshanta) March 30, 2020

Govt should have done this in airports first then the poor man could have been spared of this damn chemical bath 😡😡😡#COVIDIOTS https://t.co/tf4xCROU7Q — Petlee Peter (@petleepeter) March 30, 2020

@myogiadityanath what nonsense is this ? @HMO How many Indian Airports have adopted this chemical bath system to prevent the #corinavurus spreading?



Or is this #chemicalBath only applicable to those Poor & voiceless people ?@narendramodi @Swamy39 https://t.co/K3xARqWz3R — Manjunath Anand (@manjurhdm21) March 30, 2020

What on earth is this? Am sure this isn't done at the airports, where the Coronavirus came in, or at quarantine centres.... https://t.co/iSQ08FluWc — Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) March 30, 2020