US Coronavirus Health Official Warns People Not To Touch Their Mouths, Then Licks Her Hand

In a clear case of “do as I say, not as I do,” US health official Dr. Sara Cody warned the public not to touch their faces and mouths to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, BuzzFeed reported Wednesday. Naturally, she licked her hand.

“Today, start working on not touching your face because one main way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose or eyes,” Cody, director of Santa Clara County Public Health Department in California, says in a widely circulated video of her Friday news conference.

But then, sure enough, the clip shows Cody putting a finger to her tongue so she could turn a page in her notes.

The Washington Post pointed out that other prominent figures also haven’t been complying with their own advice on stopping the spread of the virus. To date, COVID-19 has infected more than 96,000 people worldwide and killed at least 3,300. At least 11 have died in the United States.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), speaking to reporters Friday, made a similar plea about stopping COVID-19 — while simultaneously scratching her nose and brushing her hair from her face.

"One of the key parts to preventing transmission is washing you hands and not touching your face…A mask will not protect you if you don't wash your hands and if you continue to touch your face." — February 28, 2020

Debbie Birx, coronavirus response coordinator for the White House, and Robert R. Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also touched their faces in a briefing with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, the Post added.