Joe Biden has “finally found” President Donald Trump’s plan to beat the coronavirus pandemic, declared a tweet from the Democratic nominee on Friday.

After eight months of this pandemic, we finally found President Trump's plan to beat COVID-19. https://t.co/KO4g328Uvr — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 23, 2020

But the website linked in the post — www.TrumpCovidPlan.com — just forwards to what appears to be an error message.

“Not Found,” it reads.

Then comes the zing: “The Trump plan to defeat the Coronavirus and reopen safely does not exist.”

The trolling page also contains — via a click on the “Learn More” button — a series of damning quotes that Trump has made throughout the pandemic downplaying the virus that’s killed more than 220,000 people nationwide.

“Donald Trump has had eight months to use science, public health, and the power of the Presidency to reopen safely and save American lives,” it reads. “But we are barely better equipped to manage the COVID-19 threat today than we were eight months ago.”

Trump has repeatedly ignored advice from public health experts with his push to reopen the schools and the economy, without the proper safety measures in place to curb its spread, ahead of the 2020 election.

The president has also held multiple campaign rallies in recent weeks — even after contracting the virus and being hospitalized for three days ― where many of his supporters have been pictured standing side by side and not wearing masks.