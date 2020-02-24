4 Civilians, Constable Killed In Northeast Delhi Violence, Schools In The Area Shut Today

Four civilian and a police constable were killed in the violence that broke out in Maujpur and in the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad of northeast Delhi on Monday, the Delhi Police said. Over 75 people were injured.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in ten localities of northeast Delhi as well as outside the police headquarters following the violence in which pro-CAA agitators and anti-CAA protesters pelted stones at each other. Several metro stations also shut down.

Indian Express said the dead civilians were identified as Mohd Furqaan (32), a resident of Kardampuri, local residents Shahid and Rahul Solanki. The fourth civilian had not been unidentified until late Monday night. Delhi Police told PTI that head constable Rattan Lal died during the clashes and the Shahdara DCP had been injured.

Most of the people injured in the violence were brought to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital for treatment. The civilians who died had bullet wounds, a doctor told the Hindustan Times.

NDTV reports the Delhi government has ordered all private and government schools in the northeast Delhi district to remain closed on Tuesday.

Several shops, vehicles and a godown were set on fire during the violence on Monday.

Section 144 was imposed outside the Delhi Police headquarters on Monday night, with a sign saying no protests were allowed outside its premises and that protesters would be detained immediately, NDTV reported. The area has witnessed frequent protests, particularly in the wake of violent attacks at Jamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The violence on Monday came on the heels of clashes that were reported near Jaffrabad on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups, PTI reported.

On Monday, NDTV’s news broadcast said that clashes erupted in Maujpur after stonepelting by pro CAA agitators. The news channel said police brought the situation under control within an hour.

However, clashes erupted again between Maujpur and Jaffrabad metro stations during which vehicles were set on fire, NDTV reported.

Scroll reporter Vijayta Lalwani tweeted a short video of men with lathis cheering, in which she said she had witnessed pro-CAA protesters setting a shop on fire at Maujpur Chowk.

Lalwani also shot a video that showed pro CAA agitators shouting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

I clicked this video at 5 pm. I’m around 100 m away from Maujpur Chowk were the pro CAA protest is taking place. Listen carefully. pic.twitter.com/3wCv2979PA — Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) February 24, 2020

In videos shot by NDTV and Indian Express, a man was seen running towards an unarmed Delhi Police officer waving what appeared to be a gun. He approached a policeman before turning and firing into the air.

According to Reuters, police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse the crowd of thousands of protestors.

People supporting the citizenship law were seen chanting “Jai Shree Ram,” amid heavy stone pelting from both sides, according to a Reuters witness.

“We are in support of the CAA. If they want to protest, they should go somewhere else,” a protestor Amit said, giving only one name.

Times of India reporter Jasjeev Ghandhiok’s video showed members of the police force throwing stones seen strewn on the Wazirabad main road.

This is Khajuri Khas, Wazirabad main road. A shop is burning. Heavy stone pelting. Notice what the cops are doing though? @TOIDelhi pic.twitter.com/NNy4m2oUgs — Jasjeev Gandhiok (@JasjeevSinghTOI) February 24, 2020

As a result of the clashes, Delhi Metro closed the entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar. Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged the Lieutenant Governor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the area. “Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” he tweeted.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said he had instructed the Delhi Police and the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure law and order is maintained. “The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony,” he tweeted.

The Caravan’s Executive Editor Vinod Jose tweeted out a photo, saying certain rioting pro-CAA mobs were marking Hindu households with saffron flags

Disturbing pictures come out from certain localities in Delhi where rioting pro-CAA mobs are marking Hindu households with saffron flags. The so called “unrest” seems to have the good old characteristics of targeted violence. When Trump gets media attn, time to target Muslims? pic.twitter.com/9ZE0kNeVL5 — Vinod K. Jose (@vinodjose) February 24, 2020

Meanwhile, hundreds of women, who have been holding a peaceful sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jaffrabad since Saturday, continued to demonstrate peacefully today, NDTV reported.

More than a thousand women protestors are sitting peacefully outside #Jaffrabad Metro Station, with two rounds of human chain around, of young women and men. The women are standing their ground quite firmly. pic.twitter.com/M9GKd6dC7W — Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) February 24, 2020

On Sunday, police had fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur, soon after a gathering called by BJP leader and Delhi MP Kapil Mishra who gave the police a three-day ultimatum to remove anti-CAA protestors in Jaffrabad and Chandbagh.

As violence erupted in the area on Monday, Mishra called for the Delhi Police to forcibly remove anti-CAA protesters from Jaffrabad and Chandbagh while asking people to keep calm.

सब लोगों से अपील शांति बनाए रखिये pic.twitter.com/kOZTqyyhIT — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 24, 2020

US President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, is scheduled to arrive in the capital on Monday night.

While the CPI(M) condemned the violence and blamed Mishra for provoking it, Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy Monday claimed the violence was orchestrated with an eye on Trump’s visit to India. “Some political parties are working to malign the country’s image. To commit arson, indulge in rioting and to kill a policeman while US President Donald Trump is here… it is something that Rahul Gandhi and other political parties that are supporting it will have to answer about,” Reddy told The Indian Express.