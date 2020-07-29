West Bengal August Lockdown Dates Updated, Complete Shut Down Only On 7 Days

Hindustan Times via Getty Images West Benga chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a file photo.

West Bengal August lockdown dates, to curb the spread of Covid-19, were revised on Tuesday after the government received several requests.

Mamata Banerjee had first announced the dates on Tuesday evening and said that the bi-weekly lockdown would continue till 31 August. But the dates were later revised.

The Telegraph reported Banerjee saying that she would have preferred to have all weekends in August as lockdown days but that was not possible because of several religious events and other national holidays like Rakhi, Bakri Eid, Ganesh Chaturthi and Independence Day.

Two days of lockdown (August 2 and 9), earlier announced, had to be withdrawn because of Bakri Eid and International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the report said.

Here are the lockdown dates in West Bengal in August:

August 5 (Wednesday) August 8 (Saturday) August 16 (Saturday) August 17 (Sunday) August 23 (Sunday) August 24 (Monday) August 31 (Monday)

Banerjee also announced that schools and colleges will also be shut till August 31.

Here’s what will be shut during days of complete lockdown:

— government and private offices

— public transport

— flights and trains

— All malls and market complexes will be shut.

What will be open?

— grocery and medicine shops will be open.

— Petrol pumps

The Telegraph reported that people involved in essential services will be permitted to travel in private vehicles or those provided by their employers.

West Bengal had decided on bi-weekly complete lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

At the moment the state has 19,493 active cases. The total number of cases reported in Bengal are 62,964.

North bengal

While the rest of the state is observing 7 days of lockdown in August, several part of north Bengal have had complete lockdown for the last week of July.

Darjeeling will be under lockdown till August 2, Siliguri till Wednesday, Jalpaiguri till July 30.

The report said that Kalimpong town and some other villages in the district will be under lockdown till August 2.