West Bengal Coronavirus Update: 12 More Test Positive, Protest Over COVID-19 Wards

NurPhoto via Getty Images A worker in protective gear sprays disinfectant inside a train carriage converted into an isolation ward for COVID-19 patients during the countrywide 21 day lockdown amid concern over the spread of coronavirus in Howrah.

In West Bengal, coronavirus cases reached 80 on Sunday with 12 more people testing positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, it was decided that virtual classes will be held for students of the West Bengal board and they will be telecast on TV channels.

12 people test positive

PTI reported that as many as 12 people tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 80, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in its website.

There were 68 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 till Saturday.

While there had been a confusion on the number of people who have died in the state, the Union health ministry website mentioned three deaths due to the contagion in the state.

More deaths?

The West Bengal health department had earlier mentioned seven deaths due to the disease, though the state government had confirmed only three.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha held a press conference on Saturday evening, where he said the state had 49 active COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, PTI sources said four coronavirus patients died across the state on Sunday. However, there was no official confirmation.

The state government formed a five-member expert committee on Sunday to ascertain whether the death of a patient in any hospital was due to COVID-19 or not, health department sources said.

Classes on TV

The Telegraph reported that ABP Ananda was chosen over DD Bangla for online classes for students between Class IX to XII.

The report quoted education minister Partha Chatterjee as saying, “We have decided to hold the programmes for school students on ABP Ananda from 3pm to 4pm between April 7 and 13.”

PTI reported that it had earlier been decided that classes would be held on DD Bangla from 4-5 pm but the plan was shelved as a section of students and teachers raised objection on the timing and there were logistical issues on shifting it to another slot on the same channel.

“The government is actively working to enable students to make up for the time lost since the suspension of classes on March 16. There was some uncertainty after the initial decision, but it is final now,” the official said.

Protests over COVID-19 Wards

There have allegedly been protests in several parts of Bengal over the setting up of quarantine centres and one person even died in Birbhum after a crude bomb was lobbed during clashes.

The protests seem to be in Birbhum and Hooghly and other parts of south Bengal.

The Telegraph quoted Mamata Banerjee as saying, “I am getting information (about protests) from a few places and I request people, with folded hands, not to do this. Nobody (apparently) wants a Covid-19 hospital in their area, and a few are opposing the last rites of the bodies of Covid-19 patients. It is not right, as we all are human. We are setting up separate hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients in various districts. We all need to fight together.”

Some TMC leaders have blamed the BJP for “inciting people”.

Birbhum TMC leader Anubrata Mondal told The Telegraph, “We have information that a group of BJP workers and leaders at the local level are instigating people to launch such protests against quarantine centres.”

The report said that the BJP has denied the allegations.