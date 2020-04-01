2 More Die Of COVID-19 In West Bengal; State Begins Search For 73 Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat

Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Women wearing masks on the streets of Kolkata during the nationwide lockdown.

Two more coronavirus deaths in West Bengal, one on Tuesday night and the second on Wednesday morning, has taken the death toll in the state to 6.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has begun to trace the 73 people from the state who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients in the state right now is 34.

Two more death

A 57-year-old man died in a hospital in Belghoria in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday morning, said health department officials said.

Reports suggest the man had diabetes and other kidney related ailments.

Anandabazaar.com reported that the man was admitted in a private hospital on March 26 with fever, cough and cold and later had to be put on a ventilator.

He had no international travel history.

Another 57-year-old man, who was admitted to a private hospital in Golabari area of Howrah district two days ago, died on Tuesday night, PTI reported.

“We are trying to find out the travel history of the deceased and whether he had come in contact with any person infected with coronavirus,” the report quoted a health department official as saying.

Reports said family of both the deceased have been put on quarantine.

Search for 73 who went for Tablighi Jamaat

The state has already begun search for those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

Reports said that there were 73 people in the state who attended the Jamaat.

“All those from WB who have participated in this event (Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi) are being identified and will be immediately tested for COVID and put under mandatory 14 days quarantine” West Bengal Home Secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay said on Twitter.

All those from WB who have participated in this event (Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi) are being identified and will be immediately tested for COVID and put under mandatory 14 days quarantine. — Alapan Bandyopadhyay (@alapan1961) March 31, 2020

However it was not clear if all of them had returned to the state.

A senior state government official told The Telegraph, “Some people are still staying in Delhi. We are yet to be clear about how many of them have come back to the state. We have identified some who came back and efforts are on to get a clearer picture about those who attended the programme from the state.”

‘Doctors are god’

Meanwhile, a woman who recovered from COVID-19 said on Tuesday that the doctors who nursed her back to health were god.

The 23-year-old woman, who was discharged on Tuesday, tested positive after she went to the Beliaghata ID hospital in Kolkata after returning from Scotland.

PTI quoted the woman as saying, “I have heard that doctors are Gods. Now I have seen that myself here. Im grateful to them. Everyday, doctors and officials from the state health department motivated me and kept on telling me that there was nothing to panic about the disease as this is as normal as regular flu, cough and cold.”

Spat over relief measures

The BJP and TMC are now fighting over why the Opposition in the state was not allowed to distribute relief material.

The BJP has alleged that the police stopped BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta and state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu from distributing relief materials in the Kolkata.

“If the chief minister visits various parts of the city and distributes relief material, then it’s fine. But when the BJP is trying to do the same, we are stopped in the name of the prohibition of the congregation of more than seven people. This is absolutely unacceptable,” BJP state president Dilip Ghosh was quoted by PTI as saying.

The TMC called the BJP’s allegations “cheap politics” and the police have also not commented on the matter.