West Bengal: Mob Attacks Police In Tikiapara; Two More Die Of COVID-19

Hindustan Times via Getty Images A West Bengal Police personnel directs a commuter at Howrah Bridge, on April 27, 2020 in Howrah.

West Bengal saw two new COVID-19 deaths in the state on Tuesday, taking the death toll in the state to 22.

According to the government bulletin on Tuesday, there were 28 new cases detected in the state, taking the number of active cases to 522.

The death toll in Bengal is disputable, given that the state has been counting them in a manner where only those dying just from the novel coronavirus are being counted. Deaths of those with co-morbidities are not being counted.

Meanwhile, in Howrah’s Tikiapara, crowds pelted stones and attacked the police for reportedly trying to enforce the lockdown. Howrah district is one of the four ‘red’ zones in the state.

The lockdown has been particularly lax in Bengal with thousands book for flouting the restrictions put in place.

If that wasn’t enough, government COVID-19 centres also seem to be making grave errors. Reports say a COVID-19 positive patient was accidentally sent home and died soon after being brought back to the hospital.

What happened at Tikiapara?

Reports suggest that a mob attacked the police after they tried to disperse crowds that had gathered at a market in Tikiapara.

NDTV reported that the mob pelted stones and the police had to find shelter at the Tikiapara police outpost, but the mob threw stones there as well.

The police reportedly reached Belirius Road at Tikiapara after receiving inputs that a large crowd had gathered there.

According to The Telegraph at least seven police people have been injured.

An official told PTI, “The police asked them to return home and that led to an altercation and exchange of blows. The locals then pelted stones at the policemen.”

Videos of the mob chasing the police people went viral on social media.

The West Bengal police have said that strict action will be taken against the culprits. They took to Twitter and said:

We are taking strong action against everyone involved in the incident at Tikiapara, Howrah today. The perpetrators will be identified & brought to justice. No transgression of the law anywhere will be tolerated. — West Bengal Police (@WBPolice) April 28, 2020

BJP, TMC war of words

The BJP lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee government, saying the state government’s “politics of appeasement” had led to this episode.

West Bengal Police personnel attacked by stone-pelting mob for trying to enforce lockdown in Tikiapara, Howrah. Thanks to Mamata Banerjee’ appeasement politics, her loyal voters are now attacking policemen, even while Bengal faces a tough fight against #Covid19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/TXzNreKvvR — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 28, 2020

Trinamool Congress leader of Howrah district and Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee criticised the attack on the policemen and said steps would be taken against the culprits.

“We condemn such an attack on policemen. They were doing their duties. The culprits would be identified and stern action would be taken. Defiance of the lockdown regulations and violence such as this won’t be tolerated,” Banerjee was quoted by PTI as saying.

COVID patient sent home by mistake, dies

In more goof ups, a hospital in Kolkata accidentally sent home a COVID-19 patient.

Anandabazar Patrika reported that the patient was thought to have tested negative and sent home.

The patient is said to have spent 24 hours at home before being rushed back to the hospital by health department officials.

The patient died the day after they were admitted to the hospital for the second time.