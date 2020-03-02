A Night Of Panic In Delhi Amid Rumours Of Violence, Police Dismisses Reports Of Tension

Twitter/Jarnail Singh AAP leader Jarnail Singh at Tilak Nagar

Panic spread through parts of west and southeast Delhi on Sunday evening following rumours of violence, even as the Delhi Police and AAP leaders denied any incident and appealed for calm.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) shut down the entry and exit gates of seven metro stations—Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Surajmal Stadium, Badarpur, Tughlakabad, Uttam Nagar west and Nawada—without providing a reason. The stations were later reopened

Shopkeepers downed shutters and people rushed to reach home early in several areas including Subhash Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri and Khyala in west Delhi, News18 reported.

Joint CP (Western Range) Shalini Singh told Indian Express the rumours had begun after a team from Khyala police station went to raid a gambling racket in plainclothes during which 25 people managed to escape and cops started chasing them.

Times of India reports that WhatsApp groups of Resident Welfare Associations were buzzing with forwarded messages of “riots” breaking out.

Soon, the Delhi Police began putting out statements saying there was no truth to the rumours and appealed for peace.

A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful. @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @ANI @DelhiPolice — DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) March 1, 2020

“The situation on the ground is very normal. It is under control. We received many calls. All the calls were found to be fake. We sent the calls to the SHOs, inspectors. We are dominating the area. We are talking to the people,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast Delhi, RP Meena told NDTV.

Politicians, including AAP leaders, said they had spoken to the police and tweeted out photos of the areas to assure people that there had been no fresh violence.

Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh said: “I reached at the site as soon as I heard of the rumour of riots, shops were shut people were in a state of panic but no one saw any riots happening. It was a conspiracy to spread rumours and spoil the atmosphere. I appeal to people to maintain peace and brotherhood and do not believe the rumours.”

These are pictures of Guru Ravidass Marg, the main road between Kalkaji and Govindpuri. Situation is normal. pic.twitter.com/MkEJXGRkYy — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 1, 2020

दिल्ली में कुछ स्थानो पर हिंसा की अफ़वाह फैलाई जा रही है इस सम्बंध में @CPDelhi से मेरी बात हुई उन्होंने स्पष्ट किया स्थिति पूरी तरह सामान्य है कृपया किसी प्रकार की “अफ़वाह” पर ध्यान न दें। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 1, 2020

Situation in West Delhi is totally peaceful and normal. There is no need to panic at all.



Please stay away from any kind of rumour on social media. We must verify news from authentic sources before we believe or forward it. — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) March 1, 2020

Joint CP Shalini Singh said she took out patrol in the area and interacted with people at Khyala-Raghubir Nagar and Madipur.

Smt. Shalini Singh, IPS, Jt.CP/Western Range, myself and Sh. Samir Sharma IPS Addl. DCP/West on area patrol & interaction with citizens at Khyala-Raghubir Ngr & Madipur. Life's running at an easy pace; nothing worrisome. @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @ANI @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/C7AYvszFDi — DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) March 1, 2020

The capital witnessed riots in northeast Delhi last week, in which at least 46 people have died. Three more bodies were recovered from the area on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Delhi Police detained six people for raising the “desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maro sa***n ko” chant at the Rajiv Chowk metro station.

PTI’s reporter said the “shoot the traitors” slogans had also been raised inside a train on the Delhi Metro’s Blue line by five-six men wearing saffron T-shirts and kurta.

On Sunday evening, reporters tracked the chaos the rumours had caused in various parts of Delhi.

There's panic around Kalkaji, Govindpuri, and CR Park. A cop personally asked me to stay home. I was out to verify because I was close. Those who aren't they are reaching out through available means. Re-read first line. Don't jump d gun without letting things settle in your hea — Siddharth Tiwari (@TOI_Siddharth) March 1, 2020

Absolute chaos in Kalkaji/Govindpuri area due to rumours. A police vehicle asking people to keep calm near Govindpuri. Residential blocks locking up gates well ahead of time. pic.twitter.com/XhkaN6dkQk — Sruthisagar Yamunan (@sruthisagar) March 1, 2020

News18′s Saahil Murli Menghani said he visited each area to verify no violence had taken place.

