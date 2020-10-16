WhereIsNajeeb? Mother Fatima Nafis Asks, Thousands On Twitter Join In

Getty Images/Twitter .

It has been four years since Najeeb Ahmed, a first year MSc student of Biotechnology, went missing from the Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) Mahi-Mandvi hostel after an alleged scuffle with ABVP students. He hasn’t been found, and the police have no answers on what exactly happened to him.

Najeeb went missing on October 15, 2016.

At the time, his mother Fatima Nafis had said that he had called her and said, “Mere saath koi haadsa ho gaya hai, aap aa jaiye (There has been an incident, please come)”.

Najeeb’s disappearance had sparked massive protests as they had called him an “accused” and they themselves were accused of having sided with the ABVP.

The CBI, which has been probing his disappearance, filed a closure report in 2018, and in 2019 claimed that he “must be in hiding”.

Geeta Thatra, a JNU student who is assisting Fatima Nafis’s lawyer, told The Print earlier this year, “Firstly, we are going to tell the court that it is not a case of voluntary disappearance, as is being claimed by the CBI, and second, they cannot delink it with the violence perpetrated by ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) students and the attack on Najeeb that happened the night before he went missing.”

As four years passed, Nafis tweeted on Thursday night tagging the Delhi police, asking “Where is my son”, prompting a storm of tweets from people asking the same, “Where is Najeeb”?

4 years the investigation did not move an inch forward #WhereIsNajeeb #JusticeForNajeeb — Fatima Nafis (@FatimaNafis1) October 15, 2020

By Friday morning several Twitter users started tweeting with the hashtag #WhereIsNajeeb, which had over 62 thousand tweets. Several politicians to joined into the chorus. Congress politicians Shashi Tharoor said he was disappointed in the CBI, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Does Fatima Nafis not deserve justice?”.

Here are some of the Tweets:

Dismayed that CBI has given up on this case. #WhereIsNajeeb https://t.co/UdeQN02fUz — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 16, 2020

It has been 4 years since Najeeb’s mother, Fatima Nafis came to JNU only to discover that her son has disappeared. She’s been fighting, searching for him for 4 years. #WhereIsNajeeb? What happened to this regime’s love for Muslim women? Does Fatima Nafis not deserve justice? pic.twitter.com/3sjaM0We9U — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 15, 2020

Police Failed

CBI Failed

NIA Failed

IB Failed

Every single Govt Department in Search of Nazeeb has Failed.

Shame on this Country and it's System.



People of India asks and Demands...#WhereIsNajeeb #JusticeForNajeeb — Radhika Vemula (@vemula_radhika) October 15, 2020

Four years since Najeeb is missing

Four years since a mother waits



Please Join twitter storm on 15 oct 7pm with#WhereIsNajeeb #JusticeForNajeeb pic.twitter.com/bukMgQEF5M — ️Ladeeda Farzana (@ladeedafarzana) October 14, 2020

Four years ago today a mother came to Delhi because her son was beaten up by ABVP goons inside JNU campus but he was mysteriously disappeared before she could meet him. She reached his hostel only to find him missing. Bring my brother back.#WhereIsNajeeb #JusticeForNajeeb — Afreen Fatima (@AfreenFatima136) October 15, 2020

4 years ago Najeeb was disappeared from his hostel.



He was beaten up by ABVP goons, since then he was never seen.



Delhi Police and CBI failed to find him.

The only thing we know is that a Mother still waiting to see his son.#WhereIsNajeeb pic.twitter.com/kMGgwXINOG — Shivankar joshi (@accidental_sach) October 16, 2020

Four years ago, on Oct 15th 2016, Najeeb Ahmed, a MSc Biotech student from JNU went missing. His mother is still crying for justice.



48 months has passed and the question remains the same, "#WhereIsNajeeb?" — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 15, 2020