Youth Congress Files Police Complaints Against Arnab Goswami

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: The Congress party’s youth wing the Youth Congress on Wednesday launched a drive to lodge police complaints against Republic TV head Arnab Goswami in all districts of Maharashtra for his controversial comments over Congress president Sonia Gandhi in wake of Palghar lynching case.

“Memorandum has been given to Maharashtra police in every district to file an FIR against Arnab Goswami for inciting communal hatred through his TV show and spreading fake news. I myself gave the memorandum in Sangamner and police has assured us of an FIR and strict action,” Maharashtra Youth Congress president Satyajeet Tambe tweeted.

“In most of the places in Maharashtra, police complaints have been filed against Arnab Goswami by Youth Congress workers. A few minutes ago, a complaint was lodged in Kolhapur and Pune city. By tomorrow afternoon, police complaints would have been filed against Arnab Goswami in all 35 districts of the state. Already more than half of districts have been covered by now. The (registration of) FIRs are in the process. Police have also assured us that there will be strict action in the case and that they would register FIRs,” Youth Congress’ Maharashtra General Secretary Manas Pagar told HuffPost India.

Pagar also informed that proper precautions and care have been taken while filing police complaints against Goswami.

“We have also deposited the evidence in CDs and pen drives to the police. We have also involved the legal cell of Youth Congress in this. Arnab Goswami will soon be made to travel the entire Maharashtra in this case. The Youth Congress will make sure he has to travel in every part of the state on public expenditure,” Pagar added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat demanded strict action against Goswami in this case and the minister of home for state in Maharashtra Satej Patil assured of strict action against Goswami.

“I condemn the attempts made by Arnab Goswami to communalise the unfortunate incident at Palghar & also the derogatory language used by him against Congress President Sonia ji Gandhi. I have spoken to CM Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Anil Deshmukh. Strict action will be initiated against him,” Thorat tweeted.

“Arnab Goswami has defamed Congress President Sonia Gandhi Ji. He is also trying to incite communal hatred and trying to dismantle communal harmony in the society. The act is highly condemnable and we are exploring all the legal options. Strict action will be taken,” Patil informed in a tweet.