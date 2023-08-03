See Photos Of Trump's Third Arraignment As He's Charged In Jan. 6 Coup Case

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to be arraigned on charges stemming from his Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt after he lost the 2020 election.
Trump is appearing on court after the Justice Department charged him on Tuesday with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Trump called the charges “fake” in a statement posted to Truth Social.
This is the third time Trump has been indicted. He was first charged in April over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. In June he was charged again, this time over his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Trump, who is running for president in 2024, said in a Truth Social post that he believes the indictment is politically motivated because the “Dems don’t want to run” against him.
Thursday marks the first time Trump is arraigned in D.C. federal court. He said it would be a “very dangerous thing” if he were put in jail because his supporters are a “tremendously passionate group of voters,” alluding to something bigger than the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Below are photos taken at the courthouse on Thursday as Trump gets arraigned.