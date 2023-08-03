See Photos Of Trump's Third Arraignment As He's Charged In Jan. 6 Coup Case

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Washington, D.C., on Thursday to be arraigned on charges stemming from his Jan. 6, 2021, coup attempt after he lost the 2020 election.

Trump is appearing on court after the Justice Department charged him on Tuesday with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. Trump called the charges “fake” in a statement posted to Truth Social.

Advertisement

This is the third time Trump has been indicted. He was first charged in April over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. In June he was charged again, this time over his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, who is running for president in 2024, said in a Truth Social post that he believes the indictment is politically motivated because the “Dems don’t want to run” against him.

Thursday marks the first time Trump is arraigned in D.C. federal court. He said it would be a “very dangerous thing” if he were put in jail because his supporters are a “tremendously passionate group of voters,” alluding to something bigger than the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Below are photos taken at the courthouse on Thursday as Trump gets arraigned.

Former President Donald Trump, who is facing federal charges related to attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, arrives to appear at the U.S. District Court in Washington. JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

Advertisement

A protester holds a sign near the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse shortly before former President and current 2024 hopeful Donald Trump arrives for arraignment in Washington. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The plane carrying former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Alex Brandon/AP

Former President Donald Trump's airplane flies behind the Washington Monument as it makes its final approach into Reagan National Airport. Jess Rapfogel/AP

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's airplane takes off from Newark airport. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Advertisement

"Trump Force One," the plane of Former US President Donald Trump, is parked on the tarmac at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on August 3, 2023, awaiting the former president as he travels to Washington, DC, for a court appearance. PETER FOLEY/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump boards his plane headed to Washington on Thursday to answer to charges that he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Seth Wenig/AP

The motorcade of former US President Donald Trump arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport. PETER FOLEY/AFP via Getty Images

Media and protesters gather at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Law enforcement gathers on the National Mall as an anti-Trump protest takes place blocks away from the courthouse ahead of former US President Donald Trump's arrival for court appearance in Washington DC. Bryan Dozier/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Advertisement

Laurie Arbeiter of New York, holds protest signs outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Supporters of former President Donald Trump rally outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse. Jose Luis Magana/AP

A demonstrator stands next to a sign outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

A demonstrator in a MAGA hat faces off with a demonstrator in a Baby Trump costume at the U.S. District Court. JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

Supporters of the former President Donald Trump holds their banners before his arrival outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse. Jose Luis Magana/AP

Advertisement

Protesters shout pro-Trump slogans in front of the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

A protester holds a sign with an image of former President Donald Trump outside the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse in Washington, D.C. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters carry a large flag in front of television satellite trucks outside the Prettyman Courthouse. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Demonstrators hold signs outside the courthouse in Washington. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Nicky Sundt, a D.C. resident, holds up a sign on the day Trump is arraigned in federal court. KEVIN WURM/Reuters

Advertisement

Members of the media surround a replica of the presidential limousine outside the Prettyman Courthouse. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters ride in a replica of the presidential limousine outside the courthouse. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Workers put up barricades and secure the area outside the Prettyman Courthouse. via Associated Press

The U.S. Capitol is seen past media tents outside the Prettyman Courthouse early on Thursday. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images