1 Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting At Senior Apartments In Washington State

Police in Vancouver, Washington, say that one person died and two were injured Thursday after a man opened fire in an apartment complex for seniors.

Police said the shooting happened in the building lobby around 2 p.m. local time by a man who lives there. By the time police arrived, the suspect had locked himself in his apartment. After a negotiation, he was taken into custody without any further gunfire, police spokesperson Kim Kapp told reporters.

BREAKING: Vancouver Police Department says the suspect has been taken into custody “without incident.” Not releasing any further information on suspect right now. Confirms that three people were shot, two injured and one of the victims has died. pic.twitter.com/1TNuRNHnqA — Molly Solomon (@solomonout) October 3, 2019

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Will Finn confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

Suspect is in custody! Expect traffic impacts for a few more hours while @VancouverPDUSA completes their investigation. https://t.co/MptbI97C7U — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) October 3, 2019

KPTV-TV reported that the two surviving victims were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, a level 2 trauma center. The hospital’s Dr. Tracy Timmons told the station that the two patients are in “satisfactory condition,” meaning that they are awake and their vital signs are stable.

PeaceHealth did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for confirmation of the patients’ conditions.

Kapp said at an earlier press conference that the suspect was inside the 15-story building and speaking over the phone with officers, but that the incident was not a hostage situation.

Police shut down the elevators while negotiating with the suspected gunman, which meant they could only evacuate some of the residents, because it was difficult and unsafe for many of the seniors to leave the building.

Local authorities have not released any information about the suspect’s identity or motive, citing the ongoing investigation.

Vancouver is a city in southwest Washington, just outside of Portland, Oregon.