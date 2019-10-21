HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Anthropologie x Amazon With the “Gossip Girl” reboot set to air on HBO’s upcoming HBO Max streaming platform next spring, we thought it would be fun to reminisce about one of the show’s most iconic looks: Blair Waldorf’s headbands.

Spotted: A knotted turban headband on the heads of young women from Manhattan’s Upper East Side and beyond.

Blair’s obsession with hair accessories defined hair goals for an entire generation of women between 2007 and 2012, and her signature style appears to be making a comeback just time for the show’s second coming.

In fact, the trend experts at Etsy predict that hair accessories will be one of the biggest fashion and style trends of fall 2019. There have been more than 1.8 million searches on Etsy for “headbands” in the last three months alone, and searches for both hairpins and barrettes are also trending up on the site.

With that in mind, we’ve sourced some of the most affordable knotted headbands we could find, from Amazon to Anthropologie, that are sure to make Blair Waldorf do a double take.