HuffPost Finds

10 Affordable Knotted Headbands, From Amazon To Anthropologie

Spotted: Knotted headbands with pearls and velvet knotted headbands under $20.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

With the &ldquo;Gossip Girl&rdquo; reboot set to air on HBO&rsquo;s upcoming HBO Max streaming platform next spring, we thought it would be fun to reminisce about one of the show&rsquo;s most iconic looks: Blair Waldorf&rsquo;s headbands.
With the “Gossip Girl” reboot set to air on HBO’s upcoming HBO Max streaming platform next spring, we thought it would be fun to reminisce about one of the show’s most iconic looks: Blair Waldorf’s headbands.

Spotted: A knotted turban headband on the heads of young women from Manhattan’s Upper East Side and beyond.

With the “Gossip Girl” reboot set to air on HBO’s upcoming HBO Max streaming platform next spring, we thought it would be fun to reminisce about one of the show’s most iconic looks: Blair Waldorf’s headbands.

Blair’s obsession with hair accessories defined hair goals for an entire generation of women between 2007 and 2012, and her signature style appears to be making a comeback just time for the show’s second coming.

In fact, the trend experts at Etsy predict that hair accessories will be one of the biggest fashion and style trends of fall 2019. There have been more than 1.8 million searches on Etsy for “headbands” in the last three months alone, and searches for both hairpins and barrettes are also trending up on the site.

With that in mind, we’ve sourced some of the most affordable knotted headbands we could find, from Amazon to Anthropologie, that are sure to make Blair Waldorf do a double take.

Take a look below, XOXO:

1
Velvet and pearl knotted headbands (4-pack)
Amazon
Get this 4-pack of knotted pearl headbands on Amazon for $13.
2
Addie twist headband
Anthropologie
Get this multi-color twisted headband in three colors from Anthropologie for $18.
3
Elastic Suede Women's Headbands (10-pack)
Amazon
Get this 10-pack of elastic headbands on Amazon for $12.
4
Lauren knotted headband
Amthropologie
Get this headband in eight different colors from Anthropologie for $18.
5
Wide knotted headbands (8-pack)
Amazon
Get this 8-pack set on Amazon for just $13.
6
Paula knitted knot headband
Anthropologie
Get this knit-covered knot headband in seven colors from Anthropologie for $20.
7
Belinda knotted multi-tone headband
Anthropologie
Get this knotted headband in five colors from Anthropologie for $18.
8
Leopard dotted knotted headbands (2-pack)
Amazon
Get this 2-pack of dotted headbands on Amazon for $10.
9
Niles two-tone knotted headband
Anthropologie
Get this two-tone knotted headband in two colors from Anthropologie for $20.
10
Winona velvet knot headband
Anthropologie
Get this velvet-striped knotted headband from Anthropologie for $20.
shoppablefinds styleshoppingfinds seofinds trends