10 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

Amid the rush of news, it’s easy to miss great images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world for the week that ended Friday.
Check them out below.
Above: Geese catch a ride atop a car driving on a highway to Ganja, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.
Flames from a wildfire light up a mountain ridge near Granby, Colorado, on Thursday.
Brazil’s defense minister, Fernando Azevedo e Silva, yawns during a ceremony for Aviator Day at an airbase in Brasilia, Brazil, on Friday.
A couple in wedding outfits poses for photos in the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels on Friday.
Two husky dogs watch their master swim in Lake Geneva at sunrise in Genthod, Switzerland, on Wednesday.
Demonstrators light flares as they protest COVID-19 restrictions in Prague’s Old Town Square on Sunday.
A new fountain on the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, tries to break a record for the largest fountain for the Guinness World Records on Thursday.
A dog wears a traditional festival costume and glasses at the Sanja Matsuri, one of Tokyo’s biggest traditional festivals taking place after months of delay caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, in the Asakusa district of Tokyo on Sunday.
Thailand’s Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya takes pictures as she arrives for a religious ceremony to commemorate the death of King Chulalongkorn, known as King Rama V, at The Grand Palace in Bangkok on Friday.
A man watches as a boy jumps into the Yamuna River on a smoggy morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, on Saturday.