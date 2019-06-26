10 Beauty Products Under $10 You Need For Your Beach Bag This Summer

Yahoo Lifestyle’s shopping team is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Hero Images via Getty Images

Summer is officially here, everyone will be taking trips to the beach and enjoying leisurely afternoons at the pool. It all sounds pretty blissful, we know, but before you can officially relax and soak up the sun, a beach bag upgrade is in order—and we don’t just mean the bag itself. It’s time to stock up on all your summer beauty products, like sunscreen (obviously), lip balm with SPF, leave-in conditioner and lotion to re-hydrate your limbs after swimming and excess sun exposure.

You don’t have to spend half of your paycheck on upgrading your arsenal for summer, though. Walmart has all of the aforementioned beach bag staples and more. Wondering which goodies you should score before super-hot weather hits? We narrowed down 10 must-have items to add to your tote. Score them all for $10 and less, ahead.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 45, $2

Too often people forget to put sunscreen on their pouts and end up with a painful lip burn — don’t let that be your fate this summer. Invest in a no-fuss balm with a high SPF that will both nourish and protect your lips. This one by Banana Boat is broad-spectrum (meaning it protects against UVA and UVB rays) and also contains aloe vera and vitamin E to hydrate and repair dry, chapped lips.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Garnier SkinActive Soothing Facial Mist, $7

This calming facial spray from Garnier has over 1,000 amazing reviews and is made with 99 percent natural ingredients, making it safe and gentle enough to use even on the most sensitive skin. Formulated with pure rose water, a few spritzes is all it takes to reduce redness and hydrate a complexion that’s flushed and dehydrated from the sun. Plus, take it from us: Nothing feels more refreshing than spraying your face with rose-infused water when it’s scorching hot out.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Bare Republic Mineral SPF 50 Sport Sunscreen Stick, $9

This portable sunscreen stick by Bare Republic is perfect to have on hand for the whole family to use, as well as, for when you need to touch-up every two hours. Additionally, not only is it eco-friendly and easy to use, but it doesn’t contain any harsh or irritating chemical actives, which are commonly associated with adverse skin reactions. Chock-full of nourishing oils and butters, the skin is left looking and feeling soft and supple to the touch. Stick sunscreens are also especially ideal for getting hard-to-reach spots, like behind your ears or your bikini line.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Oil Leave-In Conditioner, $6

Too much time spent in the sea or chlorine can quickly dry the hair out and leave it looking worse for wear, hence why everyone should have a solid leave-in conditioner with them. This one from Palmer’s contains raw coconut and monoi oils, as well as vitamin E to help hydrate parched strands, minimize frizz and tangles and combat split ends. Pro tip: Spritz some in while you’re sitting in the sun for a simple but effective DIY hot oil treatment.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Milani Keep It Full Nourishing Lip Plumper, $2

If you’re headed straight to happy hour after hitting the pool, an easy way to amp your look a little is with lip gloss. This one from Milani has a subtle volumizing effect that makes lips look luscious, and it comes in six flattering shades like rose, light pink, nude and bronze. Dab a pea-size amount on your lips and cheeks for an instant pick-me-up and a flattering dewy finish.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: American Crew Liquid Wax, $10

For dudes who rely on products to keep their hair in tip-top shape, a wax is a must-have. This one, in particular, couldn’t be easier to use — just pour a dime-sized amount in your palms, style the hair as desired and go. Plus, it adds shine and won’t leave the hair feeling crunchy or greasy like some waxes do.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Secret Fresh Antiperspirant and Deodorant Clear Gel in Va Va Vanilla, $5

Instantly freshen up after a long, sweaty day in the sun with this vanilla-scented deodorant from drugstore-favorite brand Secret. People love this formula because it goes on clear, dries crazy-fast and controls odor and wetness for hours on end. Its light vanilla scent lingers without being too overpowering so you smell good—not aggressive—all day long.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Dove Refresh+Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo, $5

With more than 1,500 rave reviews, you can bet this top-rated dry shampoo won’t disappoint. A few spritzes sops up oil in seconds, adds volume and texture and leaves the hair with a light refreshing scent that lets you get away without showering. Whether you want to add some height to your hair after wearing a hat all day or you need to do damage control because you were sweating in the sun so much, this dry shampoo has got you covered.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Microfiber Hair Fast Drying Towel Bath Wrap Quick Cap Turban, $8

Need to be somewhere with dry hair shortly after hitting the water? A microfiber hair towel like this one is your ticket to a lightning-fast dry time. Suitable for any hair type and gentle enough to use on even an infant’s strands, you simply can’t go wrong with this hair care staple. Seriously, after your mane is fully dry in 15 minutes flat, you’ll never be able to go back.

Yahoo Lifestyle

Shop it: Eucerin Advanced Repair Body Lotion, $10

Treat yourself to some to some post-sun TLC with a healthy dose of moisturizer that soothes, rejuvenates and repairs distressed skin. This no-frills body cream from Eucerin is the best of the best—dermatologist tested, dye and fragrance free and jam-packed with skin-loving ingredients like ceramides and glycerin.