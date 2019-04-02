Photo by Bianca Castillo on Unsplash There’s no scientific evidence that blue light from phones, computers and tablets causes damage to the eyes, but there are other ways blue light can affect you.

American adults spend almost half their day ― about 11 hours ― using screens and engaging with media, whether it’s listening to the radio, watching TV or reading the news, according to market-research group Nielsen.

All of that screen time adds up to a lot of stress on our eyes, says the American Academy Of Ophthalmology. There’s no scientific evidence that blue light from phones, computers and tablets causes damage to the eyes, but there are other ways blue light can affect you.

“Blue light does affect the body’s circadian rhythm, our natural wake and sleep cycle,” according to the academy. “During the day, blue light wakes us up and stimulates us. But too much blue light exposure late at night from your phone, tablet or computer can make it harder to get to sleep.”

Anti-blue light glasses work by filtering out the blue light from screens before it reaches your eyes. Most of us think of unattractive yellow lenses when we think of blue light-blocking glasses, but there are actually plenty of cool styles out there.

Whether you’re looking for blue light glasses for screen time or to help with migraines, we’ve rounded up 10 styles from Amazon you’ll actually want to wear.

Take a look below at the styles for both men and women:

