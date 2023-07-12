ShoppingPrime Day 2023

We Found The 10 Best Deals To Check Out Before Prime Day Comes To An End

It's the lowest price ever on several must-have items, so don't wait — prices go back up tomorrow.
Maitland Quitmeyer

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
34% off the Samsung Frame TV — making it the cheapest it's ever been! I
Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame tv for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the tv in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This tv is well worth the money." —Lindsey

Price:$987.99 (originally $1,497.99)
2
Amazon
35% off a pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips (always a Prime Day must-have!)
It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
3
amazon.com
Three options for AirPods deals: 20% off (that's $50 off, the lowest they go for!)
Basically if you're looking for AirPods, it's a good time to shop.

Get 2nd Gen AirPods for $89.99 (originally $139), 3rd Gen AirPods for $139.99 (originally $169.99) and AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99 (originally $249).
4
amazon.com
30% off the Apple Watch Series 8 — the best price yet
Promising review: "I haven’t had an Apple Watch since the series 3 came out and I had it for about 3-4 years, I was very happy with it. Decided to get the new series 8 since I recently got a new iPhone as well. I am in love with it all over again, not too much has changed since then but I definitely love the fuller screen this offers compared to other series. If you’re thinking of getting an Apple Watch, just do it! You won’t be disappointed!" —Novalee Narvaez

Price:$279.99+ (originally $399.99; available in two band sizes, two display sizes, and four colors — deal only available on some styles)
5
amazon.com
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
6
Amazon
54% off (it's the lowest price ever!) the Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick
Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99)You can also get 58% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $16.99!
7
Amazon
25% off a Macbook Air laptop (it comes down to under $750, its best price ever!)
Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price:$749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)
8
amazon.com
Up to 70% off a soil-free AeroGarden Harvest (you guessed it...the best price yet!)
Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

Price:$49.99 (originally $112.95+; available in four colors)
9
Amazon
36% off the 2022 Kindle Paperwhite (its lowest price yet!)
I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! You can instantly buy and download ANY books right from your device (we love instant gratification), or even download ebooks for free through your local library!

Promising review: "Best purchase this year. I didn’t think I would use this very much because I love reading physical copies of books so much, but I read my Kindle everyday and LOVE IT!! I love that it’s backlit so I can read at night, and it keeps a charge for at least a week. Absolutely recommend!" —Sydney Robinson

Price:$89.99+ (originally $139.99+; available in two storage sizes, and with or without lockscreen ads)You can also get 35% off the newest version of the basic Kindle — it's the lightest and most compact one — for $64.99+ (originally $99.99+). You can shop all the Kindles on sale (up to 38% off!) here.
10
Amazon
45% off a Philips Sonicare toothbrush (yes indeed — the best price you can get it for!)
Aaaand a charging travel case! I have this toothbrush and love it! But I paid more for it than you have to if you get this Prime Day deal.

Promising review: "After speaking to my dental hygienist and a friend who had an electric toothbrush, I finally decided to get one. The difference is like night and day. I can never go back to a regular toothbrush after using an electric toothbrush; there's no comparison in how much of a better job this thing does on my teeth. The hardest part of using it was getting used to letting it do the brushing; I keep wanting to use it like a regular toothbrush and move it up and down for brushing strokes. I finally stopping manually making brushing strokes and just let it do it's thing. My hygienist could see the improvement during my first cleaning after using this toothbrush. I gave one to a friend as a birthday gift and she loves it. And she said that she her hygienist also noticed an improvement during her cleaning after using this toothbrush." —Amazon Customer

Price:$59.95 (originally $109.96)
