If you’re reading this, it’s not too late. At least, not for inexpensive, last-minute stocking stuffers.
You’ve loaded up on gifts for the fitness enthusiasts, found the perfect gifts for those hard-to-buy-for guys, and even found a warm gift for you mom who’s always cold. Now it’s time to shift gears and stuff those stockings early so you can coast the rest of the year.
To make that easier, we’ve found some of the best cheap stocking stuffers from Amazon, Target, Walmart and more, so you can get all your shopping done well before you have to worry about how long to cook a turkey for.
Here, you’ll find 10 cheap stocking stuffers under $10.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
1
A six-pack of fizzy bath bombs.
Amazon
2
A PopSocket phone grip, for the person with butterfingers.
Target
3
A water resistant speaker with a carabiner.
Target
4
A gummy remote, for the gamer with a sweet tooth.
Target
5
Their own slippers, just like mom and dad.
Walmart
6
A new eye makeup brush set.
Target
7
A new shave set, for the hard-to-please guy.
Target
8
A refill of their favorite facial spray.
Urban Outfitters
9
A way to keep little ones entertained on the road.
Amazon
10
This Zodiac coffee mug.
Urban Outfitters