10 Cheap Stocking Stuffers Under $10

Cheap stocking stuffers for men, women and kids at Target, Walmart, Amazon and more.
By Brittany Nims
11/14/2018 12:50pm ET

If you’re reading this, it’s not too late. At least, not for inexpensive, last-minute stocking stuffers.

You’ve loaded up on gifts for the fitness enthusiasts, found the perfect gifts for those hard-to-buy-for guys, and even found a warm gift for you mom who’s always cold. Now it’s time to shift gears and stuff those stockings early so you can coast the rest of the year.

To make that easier, we’ve found some of the best cheap stocking stuffers from Amazon, Target, Walmart and more, so you can get all your shopping done well before you have to worry about how long to cook a turkey for.

Here, you’ll find 10 cheap stocking stuffers under $10.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
A six-pack of fizzy bath bombs.
Amazon
This box of six different scent bath bombs is perfect for the beauty lover on your list. They're made with essential oils, non-toxic fragrances and fun fizzing colors. Get them on Amazon.
2
A PopSocket phone grip, for the person with butterfingers.
Target
Choose from several different designs and styles to match your giftee's taste. Just secure it to the back of your smartphone, and you have a secure grip to prevent accidental drops. Get it at Target.
3
A water resistant speaker with a carabiner.
Target
Whether they bike, hike or something in between, this portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for the person who's always on the go. Plus, it's waterproof. Get it at Target.
4
A gummy remote, for the gamer with a sweet tooth.
Target
This blue raspberry-flavored gummy remote will surprise and delight any little gamer when they find it in their stocking. Get it at Target.
5
Their own slippers, just like mom and dad.
Walmart
These Cuddly Critters slippers are perfect for little kids who want to be just like mom or dad. Get them at Walmart.
6
A new eye makeup brush set.
Target
A beauty lover can never have too many makeup brush. Get this set for cheap at Target so they can perfect their smokey eye.
7
A new shave set, for the hard-to-please guy.
Target
This new razor set also comes with two additional 5-blade replacements. Get it at Target.
8
A refill of their favorite facial spray.
Urban Outfitters
Get the skincare obsessive a refill of the cult-favorite Mario Badescu rosewater facial spray. It's cheap at Urban Outfitters.
9
A way to keep little ones entertained on the road.
Amazon
These WikkiStix Doodlers are the perfect gift for parents who need small, compact toys to keep their little ones entertained while they're traveling. Get them at Amazon.
10
This Zodiac coffee mug.
Urban Outfitters
For the friend who's obsessed with astrology, gift him or her an Zodiac coffee mug to show off what makes them unique. Get it at Urban Outfitters .
