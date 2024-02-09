Don't Miss These 10 Incredible Deals That Are Somehow All Happening Today

Shoppingsalesslipperstvs

Get as much as 50% off today on cashmere sweaters, Super Bowl-ready TVs and more reader favorites.
I don’t know about you, but the post-Christmas budget crunch is still ongoing in my house. After covering gift-giving and travel expenses, there’s not a whole lot of room for gratuitous full-price shopping. Fortunately, there are a some truly great sales available today on helpful and handy goods from grippy slippers to Fire TVs to compact personal blenders and cashmere sweaters you can still wear for months to come. Check out the steep discounts on choice HuffPost reader faves below while they last.

1
Amazon
A do-it-all bezel-less 4K ULED UHD Fire TV (up to 45% off list price)
With Dolby Vision, 4K ULED, Quantum Dot color, gaming mode and Amazon Fire built right in, this Hisense TV will do just about everything anyone could want, including support apps for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney plus, Hulu, and HBO Max. You can speak to Alexa through the remote to give commands and change between apps and use the Bluetooth capability to connect to soundbars and headphones, and the bezel-less design will look sharp and modern in any room. This is on sale in 50-inch, 58-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch sizes, so you can get a great deal on model that best fits your space.
$299.99+ at Amazon (originally $499.99+)
2
Walmart
Or a 65-inch Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (34% off list price)
If you're a Samsung fan, you should definitely check out this deal at Walmart, which has some considerable TV sales going on in time for the Super Bowl (you might need to choose pickup or delivery if you want it by Sunday, of course). You can access all your favorite streaming services at the Smart Hub, or game away to your heart's content through the built-in Gaming Hub. Samsung's PurColor and Mega Contrast technology will automatically adjust for a great picture, the Bluetooth will easily connect to external soundbars and headphones, the streamlined remote is easy to use, and the TV's slim construction looks super sharp.
$397.99 at Walmart (regularly $599.99)
3
Bombas
The famous Bombas Gripper Slippers for men and women (40% off list price)
With a cushioned footbed, a warm interior lining, true Bombas cosiness and grippy dots on the bottom to help keep you from slipping and sliding on smooth floors, these slippers truly have it all. They're so popular there are only a few sizes and colors left for the styles on sale right now.
Women's: $27 at Bombas (regularly $45)Men's: $27 at Bombas (regularly $45)
4
J.Crew
J.Crew's beloved cashmere sweater in a cool modern cut (up to 50% off list price)
Available in 20-ish great colors, J.Crew's shrunken cashmere crewneck sweater is the same classic and soft top you've loved for years, now in a fitted cut that works super well with high-waisted pants and skirts. Select shades are already marked down, and today you can get an extra 15% off with the code EXTRA, meaning these classic sweaters in select colors are as low as $59.49 for a limited time — a pretty staggering deal for 100% cashmere! (Make sure you're signed into your J.Crew account to take advantage of the lowest possible price.)
$59.49+ at J.Crew (originally $118)
5
Amazon
A supremely handy battery-powered Ring video doorbell (40% off list price)
Deter package thieves, get alerts when you're away or speak to guests through this video doorbell from Ring that's on sale in both Venetian bronze and satin nickel finishes. It runs on rechargeable battery, so it doesn't need hardwiring (but it can be hardwired if you have existing wiring), and captures video in 1080p. Ring says this offers better motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and night vision than previous models.
$59.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99.99)
6
Walmart
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (up to 37% off list price)
It gets stains out of carpet and rugs with a spray-and-scrub brush that also vacuums up the dirty water into the dirty water tank. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share with readers, and Amazon reviewers have given it 4.6 stars in gratitude. It also comes with a free bottle of stain-removing solution you can mix into the clean water tank. (Note: This black color is exclusive to Walmart, but works the same as the light green model you may have seen elsewhere.)
$89 at Walmart (regularly $123.59)
7
Amazon
A luxurious towel warmer you'll love all winter (32% off list price)
Stepping out of the shower into freezing cold air is the worst, but it's a lot better when you have a nice toasty warm towel to keep you from shivering. This handy and compact towel warmer has been dubbed a game-changing“affordable luxury” by reviewers, who also use it to warm up blankets and clothes in winter. It's got a built-in timer with options for 15, 30, 45, or 60 minutes of heating time, and has an automatic shut-off feature for safety. It's also lightweight, so won't be a huge pain to move around when necessary.
$89 at Amazon (regularly $129.99)
8
Target
A wildly useful four-pack of Apple AirTags that'll save you in a pinch (20% off list price)
Drop one in your luggage, your purse and your car, and attach one to your keys or bicycle or whatever you may need to find again later, and these Apple AirTags will erase your worries by tracking the location of your items in Apple's Find My app. You can even tell one to play a sound so it's easier to find your things. Each one is completely encrypted for privacy and when far away, it can anonymously use a network of Apple devices to ping you its location. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, these instantly connect with your network and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted.
$78.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
9
Amazon
The cult-favorite Bioderma Sensibio micellar water for easy and thorough cleansing (25% off list price)
Our senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe absolutely swears by this French pharmacy staple for being as gentle on her sensitive skin as it is effective at removing makeup with ease. Tens of thousands of reviewers and beauty experts agree: It's got a 4.7-star rating from more than 49,000 Amazon users. Micellar water works because little cleansing oil molecules called micelles, suspended in the soft water formula, grab onto dirt and oil on the skin (a like-attracts-like theory at work). The result is a non-harsh, non-tugging clean that can leave skin soft and soothed. Shoppers snap this up whenever it's on sale.
$9.74 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $12.99)
10
Amazon
A powerful compact Ninja blender our food editor loves even more than her Vitamix (33% off list price)
After my colleague Kristen Aiken — a culinary school grad and food editor, among other things — raved about her Ninja Foodi smoothie maker blender, I had to try it for myself. Guess what? It truly is fantastic. It has a much more compact footprint than my Vitamix, which is equally powerful but something I dread dragging out of my cabinet. This I can leave on my countertop, the blending jars are dishwasher-safe, and it blends everything I've ever asked it to within seconds (you don't have to just use it for smoothies, despite the name).
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)

