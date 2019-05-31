10 Inexpensive Sunburn Remedies That Will Change Your Life (And Skin)

Yahoo Lifestyle

Spent a little too much time in the sun and now paying for it? You can speed up the sunburn recovery process (or at least, lessen the pain) and hydrate your skin with a couple of key products.

“Aloe vera is soothing to the skin and helps improve symptoms of a sunburn,” says Devika Icecreamwala, a board-certified dermatologist based in San Francisco, Calif. “I like to put it in the fridge for a more cooling effect. Oatmeal baths are also helpful in calming down inflamed and sunburned skin.”

As for future sun excursions? Two things: Don’t forget the SPF (no matter your skin tone), and don’t forget to apply — everywhere. “Some people think that you do not need to reapply sunscreen and can stay in the sun all day if you wear a high SPF sunscreen. This is a myth. All sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, despite their SPF,” says Icecreamwala. “I recommend applying sunscreen 15 minutes before you go outside so that the sunscreen has enough time to start working. I remind my patients to not forget their ears, top of their feet and hands. You need about one ounce (a shot glass) worth of sunscreen to cover your body.”

Here, products to help relieve your entire body after too much fun in the sun.

This coconut and vanilla spray will cool you down quick with just a few sprays. Hydrating aloe and natural extracts will soothe your skin, and it’s great for all skin types. (Put it in the fridge for an even more refreshing application.)

Talk about a treat for the skin. The lightweight formula (exclusively at Walmart) features Gotu Kola, a leafy plant to help nourish dry skin, raspberry seed oil for softness and elasticity and carrot seed oil for even more moisture. Slather it on after a day in the sun for revived and hydrated skin.

This fan-favorite lotion replenishes skin and quickly absorbs for a non-greasy feel. It’s packed with natural aloe vera extract and coconut oil, and is gentle enough that it can be used on both your body and face. You’ll feel better the second you put it on.

Like Dr. Icecreamwala states, aloe vera is key. So when in doubt, go straight for the aloe, like in this face mask, which will feel great on parched, sunburnt skin. The mask has a slight cooling affect, while the formula will hydrate and make your skin happy again. Plus, it’s good for all skin types — even sensitive.

This foam cools on contact, with aloe-infused bubbles (ahhh), cucumber extract and rose hip oil. It smells like summer, with a (not at all overwhelming) scent of pineapple and coconut. Just shake it up and apply all over the body (skip the face) for a seriously cool feeling.

This super (pun intended) nourishing lip balm moisturizes and soothes with shea butter and acai, plus it has a built-in SPF of 30. Apply before and after sun to keep your lips — which is one of the most sun-sensitive parts of the body — protected and hydrated,.

This intensive cream mask moisturizes dry hair that’s been damaged by the sun. With its trademark morikue protein and plant oils, it repairs weakened strands. Use it after shampooing for two to five minutes and rinse thoroughly.

This highly nourishing lip butter stick features cupuaçu butter, açaí and coconut oil. Buttery and moisturizing, it has a Brazilian caramel scent and leaves lips with a dewy sheen while also leaving them soft and hydrated. A must for the summer season.

This lotion is infused with coconut and passion fruit oils, and is lightweight and fast-absorbing. Not only does it smell great with a Monoï scent (a scent derived from soaking gardenias in coconut oil), but it nourishes with vitamin E and aloe. It’s a top-rated pick.

Sun scorched your scalp? This cooling conditioner tingles, while nourishing your scalp and ridding it of dry flakes. In fact, a 366 percent increase in hydration was observed after a single use — so while not the most inexpensive, it’s well worth it. Stock up now for summer.