10 Winter Layers Must-Haves From Shopbop's Surprise Sale

You can get up to 40% off on thousands of select styles.

Shopbop's surprise sale has all the layering looks you'll need as it starts to get colder.
Shopbop has a surprise sale going on now, and it’s filled with finds that’ll layer well with the wintery wardrobe we’re all curating as the days start getting colder.

This sale’s for a limited time only, though, from Monday, Oct. 28 until Thursday, Oct. 31. Thousands of styles are up to 40% off. Plus, Amazon Prime members receive free shipping and returns when they sign into Shopbop with their Amazon account.

But, don’t worry: We know that sorting through so many styles in a sale section might seem a little scary ― and not just for your wallet. So we picked out 10 of the pieces that we’re eyeing.

Take a look at these items that are on sale for a limited time:

1
cupcakes and cashmere Etoile Sweater
Shopbop
Originally $148, get it for $88 now at Shopbop.
2
Markus Lupfer Mia Stripe and Sequin Lip Sweater
Shopbop
Originally $450, get it for $270 now at Shopbop.
3
Rolla's Sherpa Jacket
Shopbop
Originally $159, get it for $111 now at Shopbop.
4
Joie Anilah Blazer
Shopbop
Originally $298, get it for $149 now on Shopbop.
5
Line & Dot Fuzzy Alder Sweater
Shopbop
Originally $88, get it for $53 now at Shopbop.
6
Theory Overlay DF Coat
Shopbop
Originally $695, get it for $487 now at Shopbop.
7
Jack By BB Dakota Aint It Fuzzy Faux Fur Vest
Shopbop
Originally $68, get it for $48 now at Shopbop.
8
Madewell Ultimate Leather Moto Jacket
Shopbop
Originally $498, get it for $398 now at Shopbop.
9
Apparis Sarah Quilted Faux Fur Coat
Shopbop
Originally $290, get it for $203 now at Shopbop.
10
Anine Bing Becky Blazer
Shopbop
Originally $349, get it for $244 now at Shopbop.

