Blinc Mascara

Sephora

: 3,000: 4 stars: 10,000: “I have been battling mascara’s for most of my life due to my oily skin and therefore in the middle of the day having black circles under my eyes. This is THE BEST mascara I have found. It stays absolutely put throughout the day and after a 26 hr call shift of working all night and day (I’m a resident doctor). By the morning of my call shift it is still in the same place - clean and proper. I have also noticed my lashes looking fuller and longer with it’s use. I’m now on my 4th tube and would never change.“