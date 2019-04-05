HuffPost Finds

10 Of The Best Waterproof Mascaras At Sephora That Won't Smudge

These waterproof mascaras are perfect for the pool, beach and more.

Mascaras are rarely one-size-fits-all, whether you’re searching for a wand that lifts your lashes or a formula that won’t flake or clump. Whatever your concern, finding the right product is a struggle.

It becomes even harder when the weather warms up because heat, humidity and sweat will smudge even the best mascaras. If you want luscious lashes that hold up from a 120-degree subway platform to a breezy beach, you’re going to need a waterproof mascara — and a damn good one. You’ll want one that stays put yet isn’t impossible to remove (or that won’t take your lashes with it when removed), and that gives you the same length and volume as your everyday go-to mascara.

To help, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best-selling waterproof mascaras at Sephora, according to reviewers. These mascaras promise to stay put through rain, snow, sweat or sunshine. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below.

1
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Sephora
Reviews: 3,000
Ratings: 3 stars
Loves: 70,000
Find it for $24 at Sephora.

Promising Review: "I've heard wonders about this mascara, I decided to try it (w/ a travel size). It's my first high end mascara and I am quite impressed. I curled my lashes and applied this mascara, and the curl would last all day. No flaking or smudging."
2
Blinc Mascara
Sephora
Reviews: 3,000
Ratings: 4 stars
Loves: 10,000
Find it for $26 at Sephora.

Promising Review: “I have been battling mascara’s for most of my life due to my oily skin and therefore in the middle of the day having black circles under my eyes. This is THE BEST mascara I have found. It stays absolutely put throughout the day and after a 26 hr call shift of working all night and day (I’m a resident doctor). By the morning of my call shift it is still in the same place - clean and proper. I have also noticed my lashes looking fuller and longer with it’s use. I’m now on my 4th tube and would never change.“
3
Diorshow Waterproof Mascara
Sephora
Reviews: 2,000
Ratings: 4 stars
Loves: 20,000
Find it for $30 at Sephora.


Promising Review: “I have many mascaras but Diorshow is the one I go to when I want to turn up! I love that the formula isn’t thick, clumpy or sticky, it’s smooth, light-weight and just glides over my lashes. The brush has a million bristles so it literally coats every single lash evenly. Yes the brush is a bit plump. So it may not work so well for those with extremely hooded eyes."
4
TARTE Lights, Camera, Splashes™ Waterproof Mascara
Sephora
Reviews: 1,000
Ratings: 4.5 stars
Loves: 20,000
Find it for $23 at Sephora.


Promising Review: “I bought this mascara by recommendation of the sales person and I’m so glad! I LOVE it! I have VERY oily skin, and eye lids and nothing sticks. I just moved to the beach and it my makeup runs even more. With Tarte’s mascara the I’ve used only twice, I no longer have to worry about raccoon eyes. It stays put, holds a curl, the wand pulls from the base of my lashes creating greath length. Another plus is it doesn’t clump."
5
BUXOM Lash Waterproof Volumizing Mascara
Sephora
Reviews: 500
Ratings: 4 stars
Loves: 10,000
Find it for $22 at Sephora.


Promising Review: “I’ve tried so many waterproof mascaras that never stood up to my oily eyelids, the wind, rain or unexpected tearing of the eyes. Then came Buxom’s waterproof mascara and it was an immediate hit. My eyes get so watery when it’s very windy, and it tears up easily as well, and this mascara doesn’t budge."
6
Clinique High Impact Waterproof Mascara
Sephora
Reviews: 300
Ratings: 4 stars
Loves: 8,000
Find it for $19 at Sephora.


Promising Review: “This stuff Does. Not. Budge. Without exaggeration, in one day I cried, sweated, showered, and surfed with this on, and there was still a lot of mascara to be removed at the end of the day. I turned to my man throughout the day and asked him if my undereye was black and he was like, “Why are you asking me that?” Flaking is very minimal and I’ve yet to find a waterproof that does not flake at all. It comes off easily with most removers I have tried."
7
Lancôme Monsieur Big Waterproof Mascara
Sephora
Reviews: 400
Ratings: 4 stars
Loves: 6,000
Find it for $25 at Sephora.


Promising Review: “Lancome Monsieur Big Waterproof mascara is awesome! I wore it yesterday, and spent most of the day outside in extremely high heat and humidity. I was even misted in the face with water! The mascara never budged, flaked, ran or smudged a single time!"
8
Bobbi Brown No Smudge Mascara
Sephora
Reviews: 90
Ratings: 4 stars
Loves: 5,000
Find it for $31 at Sephora.


Promising Review: “I’m always skeptical. I have very long lashes and that means that during a workout or on a hot/humid day, I inevitably end up with mascara smudges on my brow bone just below my eyebrows. Decided to give this a try and so far, it’s my new favorite mascara. After a 90 minute, high intensity martial arts work out, this stuff has not budged. Goes on a nice dark black and comes off with baby oil or waterproof make up remover. Definitely will purchase this mascara from now on.“
9
Urban Decay Cannonball Ultra Waterproof Mascara
Sephora
Reviews: 815
Ratings: 4 stars
Loves: 10,000
Find it for $20 at Sephora.


Promising Review: “I bought this mascara to wear in labor (sounds weird, but I have blonde lashes and wanted to at least have some mascara on in my first pictures with baby). I had a drug-free delivery, including laboring in the shower and the tub...and lots of sweating. I was a hot mess when it was over, but my lashes (and baby!) were perfect. The nurses even commented on how good my lashes looked. This stuff does not budge!“
