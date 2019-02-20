Sergio Mendoza Hochmann via Getty Images

Travelers looking to go off the beaten path on their next getaway, take note. The travel experts at Airbnb released their list of the top-trending spring travel destinations for 2019, and the results aren’t what you’d expect.

Instead of hitting typical beach getaways like Cancún and Miami, travelers this year are planning to descend upon less-traveled locations like Monterrey, Mexico; Carolina, Puerto Rico; and Santos, Brazil.

The data from Airbnb looks at the percentage of growth in spring travel booking compared to last year, and highlights the stand-out destinations. For example, Airbnb’s No. 1 trending destination for spring travel is Monterrey, Mexico, a city located in the country’s northeast corner that’s known for its culture, food and history. Spring bookings on Airbnb in the city increased 678 percent from last year.

With that in mind, we’ve pulled together some of the top-reviewed Airbnbs in Monterrey, Mexico, to help you spend less time planning and more time dreaming about your upcoming getaway.

Take a look below:

1 This cute and quirky apartment with a stunning pool — from $36/night Airbnb Learn more about this Airbnb. If you want a space that feels cozy and quaint, but with the perks of a luxury stay, this is it. This apartment includes a stunning pool with gorgeous views of Monterrey and the surrounding mountains, as well as outdoor dining near the lush gardens. 2 This sun-drenched space with stunning mountain views — from $52/night Airbnb Located on the 32nd floor, this entire apartment features stunning views of the city and mountains. But if you're tired of looking at the gorgeous scenery below, it also includes a 75-inch plasma screen TV with leather couches. Learn more about this Airbnb 3 A cozy room that feels like home away from home — from $14/night Airbnb Learn more about this Airbnb. If you're looking for a truly cozy stay away from home, this private room located in the center of the city is pretty much everything you could ask for. You'll get your own private half-bath, and your hosts are available to help you make the most of your time in Monterrey. 4 This luxurious high-rise apartment with sweeping mountainous views — from $55/night Airbnb Learn more about this Airbnb. Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, this stunning luxury apartment has everything you need to feel pampered. Though it includes TV, air conditioning and a private gym, the stand-out feature is the glorious rooftop pool with wrap-around views of the city's mountains. You'll also get stunning views of the city and mountains from the bedroom, where one entire wall is made of windows. 5 This cozy apartment perfect for two — from $36/night Airbnb Learn more about this Airbnb. This modern loft apartment is located about 10 minutes from all of the city's biggest attractions, like the Cintermex, soccer and baseball stadiums, downtown shopping districts and several subway stations. 6 This loft with a view — from $26/night Airbnb Learn more about this Airbnb. This lofted space is ideal for someone who likes their own bit of peace and quiet. It's located just 15 minutes way from downtown Monterrey, and for starting at $26 a night, it's practically a steal. 7 A pleasant apartment that's walking distance from pretty much everything — from $44/night Airbnb Learn more about this Airbnb. This loft apartment in downtown Monterrey is walking distance from pretty much everything you'll want to visit as a tourist, like the Macroplaza, La Purísima, the Contemporary Art Museum, the Mexican History Museum and even the Fundadores Metro Station. 8 A luxury apartment of your own — from $69/night Airbnb Learn more about this Airbnb. This downtown luxury apartment includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms, so there's plenty of space to spread out and live it up. It's located next to Paseo Santa Lucía, and includes a gym, pool, sky lounge and business center, so you'll have everything you could possibly want within arm's reach. 9 A riverwalk apartment with a terrace — from $44/night Airbnb Learn more about this Airbnb. This entire apartment features two bedrooms, with four beds and one bath. If you think of your travel accommodations more of a home base than a space to spend a lot of time in, this is a good fit. It's easy to access, has sweeping views of the Santa Lucia riverwalk and provides all of the overnight amenities you'll need. 10 This sleek and modern apartment — from $35/night Airbnb Learn more about this Airbnb. This one bedroom, one bathroom apartment features everything you need in a home away from home, packaged in a new sleek and modern facade.