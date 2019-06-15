Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
10 Of The Best Deals On Furniture And Decor From Wayfair's Summer Sale

Get up to 70% off on furniture, home decor and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The Best Deals During The Wayfair 72-Hour Sale
The Best Deals During The Wayfair 72-Hour Sale

There’s still time to refresh your home for summer without blowing your vacation fund on furniture.

The Wayfair 72-hour clearance sale just kicked off, which means up to 70% off on select pieces of furniture and home decor from June 15 until 9 a.m. Eastern time on June 18. You’ll find deep discounts on all sorts of things, including dreamy bedding and living room furniture.

We found bar stools and dining chairs under $75 and a ton of Cuisinart appliances on sale. There are also major markdowns on midcentury modern furniture, which can be hard to come by considering it’s become so trendy in recent years.

So you can save without searching, here are some of the best deals to jump on during the big sale. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
Arrington Ruffle Skirt Bedspread Set
Wayfair
Originally $150, get it for up to 70% off this weekend.
2
Sunbury TV Stand
Wayfair
Originally $349, get it for up to 70% off this weekend .
3
Wasser Coffee Table
Wayfair
Originally $269,get it for up to 70% off during Wayfair's sale.
4
Melvin Cobalt Blue Area Rug
Wayfair
Originally $249, get it for up to 70% off during Wayfair's sale.
5
Charlotte Upholstered Dining Chair
Wayfair
Originally $220, get it for up to 70% off during Wayfair's sale.
6
Designer Series 18" Arched Table Lamp
Wayfair
Originally $50, get it for up to 70% off during Wayfair's sale.
7
Chesterwood Upholstered Standard Bed
Wayfair
Originally $359, get it for up to 70% off during Wayfair's sale.
8
Ace Dog Sofa With Removable Pillow
Wayfair
Originally $105, get it for up to 70% off during Wayfair's sale.
9
Lisle 6-Drawer Double Dresser
Wayfair
Originally $389,get it for up to 70% off during Wayfair's sale.
10
Koby Sphere Pouf
Wayfair
Originally $219,get it for up to 70% off during Wayfair's sale.

BROWSE THE FULL 3-DAY SALE AT WAYFAIR

Looking for the best deal before you buy? Take a look at HuffPost Coupons where we have hundreds of promo codes from brands you trust, including Target and Walmart.

