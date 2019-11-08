HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

mixetto via Getty Images Gifts that'll keep your little one's attention all year long.

’Tis the season … for the age-old pre-holidays cleanup cycle. It’s time to grab the Hefty and comb the playroom to clear out last year’s now-unused gift haul before adding new items to the toy box this holiday season.

If we’re honest, your kids probably ditched half of those new sparkly presents in March, and you’ve spent the last nine months trying to entice them with something that will hold their interest until the holidays roll around again. It’s an unsustainable cycle that leaves many parents wondering how they can do things differently next year.

Never fear. We’ll point you toward purchases that will actually grow with your child throughout the year and that won’t make it into next year’s clean out bag.