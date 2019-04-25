Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
These are great sneakers to wear while walking to work in the summer.
10 Sneakers You Can Wear Without Socks That Won't Sweat Or Smell

It’s a great feeling when the weather starts to warm up and you can put away your winter boots and whip out those cute woven shoes and funky flatforms for a few months. A lot of us love the feeling of our feet going al fresco but having a good summer sneaker is still a must, whether you prefer the comfort of a flat shoe or just need something to walk to work in before you slip on your wedges or high heels.

But wearing socks with sneakers in the summer isn’t our favorite. Between the sweltering heat and switching your shoes at the office, there’s nothing worse than steamy socks. That’s why, if you’re looking to forgo socks with your footwear, the key is to look for sneakers that are made with breathable materials like canvas or leather. It helps to have an antimicrobial lining to prevent bacteria or odor buildup. Machine-washable shoes are also great because you can toss them in the laundry.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best sneakers you can wear without socks that won’t leave your feet sweaty or smelly. And if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
Rothy's The Sneaker
Rothy's
These slip-on sneakers are made from recycled plastic bottles and are machine-washable. Find them for $125 at Zappos.
2
Keds Champion-Canvas CVO
Zappos
These casual sneakers are made with breathable canvas for everyday wear.Find them for $40 at Zappos.
3
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox
Zappos
Canvas lining and a cushioned footbed make these classic sneakers extra comfortable. Find them for $50 at Zappos.
4
Sperry Seaside Perfs
Zappos
A perforated leather design makes these slip-ons super breathable. Find them for $68 at Zappos.
5
adidas Running UltraBOOST
Zappos
These lightweight sneakers have sock-like fit. Find them for $180 at Zappos.
6
Nike Free RN Flyknit
Zappos
These lightweight fabric-lined sneakers are flexible. Find them for $90 at Zappos.
7
Vans Authentic Lo Pro
Zappos
The durable canvas and slim silhouette make these a great lightweight option. Find them for $50 at Zappos.
8
New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit
Zappos
These stretch knit sneakers have foam cushioning for optimal comfort.Find them for $64 at Zappos.
9
Vionic Midi
Zappos
These slip-on sneakers have a microfiber-lined footbed for extra comfort. Find them for $130 at Zappos.
10
Allbirds Women's Tree Runners
Allbirds
These airy sneakers are made from eucalyptus tree fiber and are machine-washable. Find them for $95 at Zappos.
