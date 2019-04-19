HuffPost An SPF tinted moisturizer might be the solution to your summer skin.

Summer means making the most of the sunshine, which usually means spending a lot of time outside. But because it’s just too damn hot, you might not want to layer on the thick foundations you use in the winter.

An SPF tinted moisturizer might be the solution to your summer skin. They’re easy to apply (whether in your bathroom or on the beach) and will hydrate, protect and enhance your already glowing summer skin.

Most SPF tinted moisturizers offers sheer, lightweight coverage in flexible shades that blend into your skin, letting it breathe rather than covering it up. Many formulas can be applied with your fingertips, so you can skip the fancy brush or beauty blender and apply it on your way to the beach, a rooftop bar or wherever this summer may take you.

Just be sure you’re choosing a tinted moisturizer with SPF so you get that built-in sun protection we should all be using. And don’t forget to reapply more SPF throughout the day while you’re having fun.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the most popular SPF tinted moisturizers for effortless summer skin. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look:

