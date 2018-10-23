Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
HuffPost Finds

10 Of The Best Subscription Boxes For Couples That Make Memorable Gifts

From the adventurous to the crafty, there's a subscription box for every kind of couple.
By Brittany Nims
10/23/2018 05:52pm ET

Surprise and delight. It’s the reason people love subscription box gifts. It’s the thrill that comes with opening a mystery box that’s been hand-picked just for you, month after month.

In addition to subscription boxes for men and subscription boxes for women, there are plenty of boxed ideas for couples this holiday season. Whether you’re newlywed couple looking for clever gift ideas for your first year of marriage, or are a married couple who wants to mix things up this holiday season, subscription boxes are the gift that keeps on giving. And giving. And giving.

Below, 10 of our favorite subscription boxes for couples that make gifting easy:

1
For couples who'd rather be at a concert
CrateJoy
VINYL MOON is a vinyl record club that independently curates and designs records for the musically curious. Each month, subscribers receive a mix of 10 up-and-coming musical artists pressed to beautiful, high-quality colored vinyl in a custom-designed record jacket. Get a VINYL MOON membership for $26/month.
2
For couples who are expanding their palate
Winc
The Winc Wine Tasting 101 Kit makes wine easy, even for wine novices. As part of the kit, you receive six bottles of wine, six bags to guide your blind taste-test experience, and 11 informative cards. It's perfect for a date night tasting, a wine party or as a holiday gift. Get the Winc Wine Tasting 101 Kit for $99.
3
For couples who have a sweet tooth
CrateJoy
The Red Velvet NYC baking kit includes all of the ingredients you need to make two gourmet desserts a month. Each month you're sent two complete baking kits in one box with pre-measured ingredients and a detailed recipe card. You'll need new tips and baking tricks, as well as make tasty treats for friends and family.

Get the Red Velvet NYC baking kit for $49/month.
4
For couples who aren't into Netflix
CrateJoy
UnboxBoardom is a quarterly board game subscription box that delivers brand new games to your door four times a year. You can either select from the featured monthly games, or just be surprised about that month's choice! They range from family games and strategy games to party games.

Get UnboxBoardom for $34/quarter.
5
For crafty couples
CrateJoy
The Adults & Crafts Crate is a monthly subscription box that engages couples with a trendy craft project. Each month you'll be sent the materials, tool and instructions to make a one-of-a-kind, hands-on project for the home that you'll both enjoy.

Get The Adults & Crafts Crate for $33/month.
6
For couples who want to have a little fun
CrateJoy
The Unbound Babes Subscription Box is a quarterly subscription box from the feminist sexperts at Unbound. Each box has four to seven vibrators, dildos, lubes and other accessories. It's a quarterly reminder to have a little fun.

Get the Unbound Babes Subscription Box for $65/quarter.
7
For saucy couples who like to keep things spicy
CrateJoy
The Hot Sauce Of The Month Club will deliver the best artisan hot sauces to your door each month. Only the best sauces are chosen, including those that have won awards at major hot sauce festivals. But don't worry, there's an option to choose mild, classic or extra hot heat levels.

Get the Hot Sauce Of The Month Club for $13/month.
8
For couples who need a date night
CrateJoy
Bonding Bees is a monthly subscription box that delivers a different date night to your door once a month. Each box will contain everything you need to have a fun, surprising and engaging date night experiences, like games, activities, desserts and snacks, fun products and relationship-building exercises.

Get the Bonding Bee Box for $34.25/month.
9
For adventurous couples
CrateJoy
The Mystery Pleasure Boxis a monthly sex toy subscription box that caters to solo play, same-sex or opposite-sex couples. Each month you'll be sent an arsenal of five or more potions, lotions, toys and accessories to keep the spice alive in the bedroom.

Get the Mystery Pleasure Box for $35/month.
10
For couples who like the simple things
CrateJoy
The Homestead Box is a monthly dose of practical, useful and quality products that will help you live a self-sufficient life. Each box includes things like gardening books, water hose heads, starter seeds and more. Get The Homestead Box for $25/month.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Suggest a correction
MORE:
shoppableHolidaysgift guideGift GuidesHobbies and Personal ActivitiesSubscription box