HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Whether you’ve been putting off updating your website with Python, wanting to learn how to edit your vacation pics in Photoshop or wondering about how influencers market themselves on social media, there’s a course out there to help you get started.

There are plenty of course bundles that’ll show you useful new skills and help fuel your creative side — and the 10 below are an extra 20% off right now when you use the code 20LEARN20 at checkout.

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Learn how to string words together in order to grab an audience and drive sales with this eight-course, 35-hour digital copywriting bundle. The classes tackle everything from social media marketing to search engine optimization.

With code 20LEARN20, this bundle comes down from $39 to $31.

The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle - $39



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Typing numbers into a spreadsheet is easy, but you’ll need this training course if you want to go beyond the basics of Microsoft Excel. Six courses will teach you about the visualization tools Excel offers, plus productivity shortcuts.

This bundle’s usually $19 but it’s $15 now with code 20LEARN20.

The Complete Excel Pro Tips Certification Bundle - $19



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

This 45-hour photography course will teach you how to create well-composed shots. In nine classes, you’ll learn the basics of picking the right equipment, shooting events and building a clientele.

You can snag this bundle for $23 with the code 20LEARN20.

The Learn to Become an Expert Photographer Bundle - $29



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Venture capitalist Chris Haroun designed this five-course bundle to teach you all about investing, financial analysis, writing business plans and building a professional profile.

This bundle is usually $29 but with the extra 20%, it comes down to $23.

The Ultimate MBA in 1 Bundle Ft. Chris Haroun - $29



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Making an e-commerce business profitable is a challenge. Learn the ins and outs of creating a successful digital marketing and e-commerce business with this 11-course training bundle.

With the code 20LEARN20, this bundle’s $31.

The Ultimate Shopify & Ecommerce Expert Bundle - $39



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Adobe Photoshop is the king of photo-editing software, but it might seem intimidating to learn. This comprehensive 75-hour training bundle breaks down all the key principles and best practices.

It’s on sale now for $31 with code 20LEARN20.

The Complete Master Photoshop & Adobe CC Bundle - $31



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Whether you want to launch or further a career in project management, this Lean Six Sigma training bundle can help you understand the two most popular frameworks. Through 15 video courses. you’ll learn how to reduce waste, work with stakeholders, and meet deadlines. Plus, each lesson will help you prepare for the official Six Sigma exams.

You can snag this bundle for $25 with the code 20LEARN20.

The Complete Six Sigma Training Suite Bundle - $31



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

This 85-hour bundle features 12 hands-on courses in all things Python. You’ll use real-world examples and hands-on practice-building games to learn how to incorporate this general-purpose programming language into websites and apps, how to build data visualizations, and how to develop a range of cloud computing environments.

This bundle’s usually $35 but it’s $28 now with code 20LEARN20.

The Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle - $34.99



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

The Silicon Valley Skills Bundle is for anyone interested in digital marketing, from influencer marketing to targeted advertising. Discover how to promote content on Instagram, build YouTube viral clips and attract customers on Facebook with videos.

With the code 20LEARN20, this bundle comes down to $23.

Silicon Valley Social Media Marketing Skills Bundle - $29



See Deal

HuffPost x StackCommerce

Google Analytics can come in handy for a personal website or a professional project, and this mastery bundle might be the easiest and most affordable way to learn how to use it. The bundle features 43 hours of video tutorials that will let you walk away with a deeper understanding of Google Analytics, Google AdWords and Google Charts.

It’s on sale now for $16 with code 20LEARN20.

The Ultimate Google Analytics Mastery Bundle - $19.99



See Deal