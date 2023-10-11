ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

10 Prime Day Deals You'll Want To Snag Before They Sell Out (Because They Have Before)

Don't miss your chance (again) to save $60 on AirPods.
Kayla Boyd

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.


FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
2
amazon.com
24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the second-gen AirPods Pro
With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $189 (originally $249)
3
amazon.com
Or 31% off the regular second-gen AirPods
Because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if you tend to misplace yours. You could even get an extra pair just for your bag/backpack!

Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

Price:$89 (originally $129)
4
amazon.com
Up to 42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets
Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

Price: $29.72 (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).
5
Amazon
43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence
I loooove this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price:$14.30 (originally $25)
6
amazon.com
37% off the fan-favorite Chom Chom pet hair roller
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie

Price:$14.99 (originally $31.95)
7
amazon.com
44% off Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer
It laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

And it's cruelty-free!

Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

Price:$11.19 (originally $20)
8
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
21% off a two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" with extra soft bristles in two layers
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." —Amy N.

Price:$7.92 (originally $9.99)
9
Amazon
30% off a 44-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance container set made of BPA-free Tritan plastic
Promising review: "For nearly all of my adult life, I was simply getting Gladware or Ziplock, letting them slowly deteriorate over the course of a few months, recycling them (or losing them), lather rinse repeat. It finally occurred to me to splurge on some good ones. I'm not one to review things very often, let alone food storage containers, but here we are. I've been so impressed and satisfied with these in just a few months that I feel compelled to tell y'all about them. They're super airtight, the plastic is crystal clear, and they've each been through the wash a dozen times with no particular sign of wear and tear yet. Usually by this point, the Ziplocs are cloudy, warped, have holes, etc. But these guys, they just keep ticking. We've put soup directly in them, frozen them, you name it. Worth the extra few bucks to keep a few more items out of the landfill." —Eric Beneau

Price:$90.99 (originally $129.99; some smaller sets are also on sale)
10
Amazon
28% off the TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner
Promising review: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend. This will be perfect for other things in the house as well because if it can tackle MY car with two big dogs, it's gold." —Taylor L.

Price:$89 (originally $123.59)

