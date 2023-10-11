10 Prime Day Deals You'll Want To Snag Before They Sell Out (Because They Have Before)

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
45% off a Roomba robot vacuum (the cheapest it's ever been!)
24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the second-gen AirPods Pro
Or 31% off the regular second-gen AirPods
Up to 42% off a set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets
43% off Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence
37% off the fan-favorite Chom Chom pet hair roller
44% off Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer
21% off a two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" with extra soft bristles in two layers
30% off a 44-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance container set made of BPA-free Tritan plastic
28% off the TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner