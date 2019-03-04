HuffPost Finds

10 Statement-Worthy Pantsuits To Rock This Spring

Pantsuits for work, weddings and fun.

The pantsuit making a comeback ― but it’s also getting a makeover with lots of bright colors and bold patterns.

We saw a ton of celebrities wearing pantsuits on the Oscars red carpet. The classic outfit is also an important part of “herstory” and continues to be worn by the growing number of women running for (and holding) public office.

Whether you’re looking to wear a pantsuit to work, a wedding, or just to serve up some serious swagger on the weekends, there are so many fun takes on the traditional ensemble to choose from. We found a light pink linen pantsuit that’s perfect for late spring and can be worn well into summer, as well as an oversized suit with wide leg pants for a more relaxed look and feel.

We’ve rounded up 10 pantsuits that are perfect for spring and beyond so you can step into the season with some serious style.

Take a look below:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
This light pink linen suit
ASOS
Buy the blazer in sizes 0-14 for $64 and matchingpants in sizes 0-14 for $35from ASOS.
2
This double-breasted blazer with wide-leg pants
Mango
Buy the blazer in sizes 2-10 for $130and matching pants in sizes 2-10 for $100from Mango.
3
This emerald green corduroy suit
Target
Available in green, pink and brown. Find the blazer in sizes S-L on sale for $43 and X-4X for $50. Find the matching pants in sizes S-L on sale for $28 and X-4X for $33from the Who What Wear collection at Target.
4
This beautiful botanical print suit
Wildfang
Find the blazer in sizes XS-2X for $168 and matching pants in sizes 2-20 for $98 from Wildfang.

5
This slouchy lilac suit
A
Find the blazer in sizes 0-14 for on sale $57 and matching pants in sizes 0-14 for $72 from ASOS.
6
This baby blue blazer with matching pants
Target
Available in light blue and light pink. Find the blazer in sizes 2-18 for $36 and matching pants in sizes 2-18 for $25from the A New Day collection at Target.
7
This trendy checkered crop suit
ASOS
Find the blazer in sizes 0-14 on sale for $53 and matching pants in 0-14 on sale for $28 from ASOS.
8
This fitted suit with a tie waist
Fashion To Figure
Find the blazer in sizes X-3X on sale for $34 and matching pants in sizes X-3X for $30 from Fashion To Figure.
9
The cute fitted cotton suit
Mango
Available in navy, white, beige, red, green and black. Buy the blazer in sizes 2-12 for $70 and matching pants in sizes 2-12 for $50from Mango.
10
This badass bright red suit
Wildfang
Find the blazer in sizes XS-2X for $168 and matching pants in sizes 2-20 for $98 from Wildfang.
shoppablefinds stylefinds trends