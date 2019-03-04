HuffPost

The pantsuit making a comeback ― but it’s also getting a makeover with lots of bright colors and bold patterns.

We saw a ton of celebrities wearing pantsuits on the Oscars red carpet. The classic outfit is also an important part of “herstory” and continues to be worn by the growing number of women running for (and holding) public office.

Whether you’re looking to wear a pantsuit to work, a wedding, or just to serve up some serious swagger on the weekends, there are so many fun takes on the traditional ensemble to choose from. We found a light pink linen pantsuit that’s perfect for late spring and can be worn well into summer, as well as an oversized suit with wide leg pants for a more relaxed look and feel.

We’ve rounded up 10 pantsuits that are perfect for spring and beyond so you can step into the season with some serious style.

